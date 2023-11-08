"Cholesterol numbers have dropped by about 100": Stephen A. Smith reveals 30-pound weight loss in just 6 months

Stephen A. Smith has made some changes in his life, including getting healthier and being more active in the gym. Smith recently shared that he has lost 30 pounds in the last six months. He was even proud that his blood chemical levels were amazing.

In a recent appearance on "The Ultimate Human" podcast with Gary Brecka, Smith was very thankful to the host for helping him on his journey. The eccentric ESPN analyst was very happy with his progress in becoming healthier and is proud to make a lifestyle change.

"It was a lifestyle change because now I'm in the gym six times a week," Smith said. "Now, I'm lifting five times a week. I'm calling my trainer to work out, 'I'm available. Let's go.' I'm getting on video, I'm doing Pilates, I'm running, I'm doing all of these things.

He added:

"I've lost 30 pounds. My cholesterol numbers have dropped by about 100. ... My insulin went from 27 to 2."

It's great to see Stephen A. Smith thinking about his health and he really looks slimmer compared to previous years. While Shannon Sharpe definitely affected how Smith sees his health, his work with Gary Brecka started it all after his blood work came out bad.

According to Smith back in September, he was diagnosed as being pre-diabetic, so he made sure that he made changes to what he ate and how active he was. It's certainly worked out given his progress since the summer. He can even be seen wearing tank tops confidently on "The Stephen A. Smith Show."

Stephen A. Smith critical of women not calling out other women

Stephen A. Smith, Joe Smith and Kisha Chavis

Stephen A. Smith recently discussed women like Jada Pinkett-Smith, Kisha Chavis and the viral Cheesecake Factory date girl, who he thought was giving women a bad rep.

"My question to the ladies is how many times are y'all gonna let other ladies give y'all a bad name?" Smith said. "I refuse to believe that 1% of the female population condones that, condones their business being displayed and disseminated publicly when it's clearly a private matter. I refuse to believe that y'all think that's okay. When y'all gonna do something about it? When are y'all gonna shame these ladies into keeping their business private?"

Pinkett-Smith made headlines recently for revealing details about her relationship with Will Smith, who finally received some sympathy more than a year after his Oscar's slap controversy. Chavis, on the other hand, aired out her frustrations with her husband Joe Smith on social media and even went to TMZ to talk about it.

As for the Cheesecake Factory date girl, it has opened up debate on how should men treat women on the first date. Smith has no problem bringing someone to the Cheesecake Factory because that should not be the basis of getting to know a person.

