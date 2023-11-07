"You lucky your a** got a man": Stephen A. Smith blasts Kisha Chavis, claims she should be grateful to Joe Smith after dark pas

Stephen A. Smith recently lambasted former NBA player Joe Smith’s wife Kisha Chavis for recording and publicizing an exchange between the couple. Chavis created a storm when he posted Smith’s reaction upon knowing she had an OnlyFans page. The adult film actress said in the video that she had the page to help their financing as Smith didn’t “step up.” Furthermore, she went to TMZ to give even more details of the incident and what has been going on behind the scenes between the two of them.

The ESPN analyst was back at it in his podcast. He also took shots at the woman who refused to be brought to the cheesecake factory on a first date. The longtime sports talk show host also had another round to throw at Jada Pinkett-Smith for her recent actions.

Stephen A. Smith, however, was most agitated by what Kisha Chavis had done:

(9:13 mark)

“You are on OnlyFans and you were involved in adult films before he [Smith] met you. He married you. You talking about you got bills to pay and ‘everybody knows his financial difficulties.’ That is your husband! Respectfully, you’re lucky your a** got a man.

“When you give yourself away for a price, you can be bought. And if you can be bought, who do you truly belong to?”

Stephen A. Smith couldn’t care less that Chavis has an OnlyFans page. He respected her decision to do that but was infuriated by her decision to publicize the married couple’s life. The sports analyst was troubled by the recording of Joe Smith’s reaction and her consequent interview with TMZ to air out dirty laundry.

Stephen A. Smith predicts divorce rates will go down after the Joe Smith-Kisha Chavis controversy

Stephen A. Smith has made a living analyzing sports. He is perhaps the most popular and most sought-after name in the said industry. Sometimes, he dabbles in politics, music and other areas. The American civil registry, though, is something he rarely brings up.

A few days ago, he dove into it after Kisha Chavis made public Joe Smith’s reaction when he knew she has an OnlyFans page:

(10:14 mark)

“The good news coming down the pike in the future is that the divorce rate is going to come considerably down. And the reason it’s gonna come considerably down is because fellows ain’t just gonna get married. We ain’t dealing with this sh**.”

Joe Smith was the No. 1 pick in the 1995 NBA Draft. He was supposed to be the cornerstone of the Golden State Warriors when he came into the league. Instead, he became a journeyman who reportedly had $18 million in his bank account after retiring.

Smith and Kisha Chavis have reportedly been spending more than their means, which led them to financial troubles.

Stephen A. Smith called them out for spending more than what they were supposed to do. His biggest issue, though, was Chavis’ decision to turn their private lives into public entertainment.

