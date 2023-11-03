"We ain't dealing with this sh**": Amid Joe Smith-Kisha Chavez OnlyFans drama, Stephen A. Smith claims divorce rates will plummet

Stephen A. Smith has made a living with his colorful sports analysis. He is the charismatic, loud and energetic host of ESPN’s “First Take.” Sometimes, he could get in trouble with his no-holds-barred approach. Smith calls it as he sees it and has never been afraid to stand up for his comments.

Suddenly, he’s digressing from sports analysis to predicting how America’s civil registry could look like in the future. Here’s what he had to say on his podcast about divorce:

(10:14 mark)

“The good news coming down the pike in the future is that the divorce rate is going to come considerably down. And the reason it’s gonna come considerably down is because fellows ain’t just gonna get married. We ain’t dealing with this sh**.”

Stephen A. Smith was responding to a viral video between Joe Smith, a former No. 1 pick in the NBA and his wife Kisha Chavis. Smith found out that Chavis had an OnlyFans page behind his back. He was pissed off when he realized that she had been filming his reaction.

Later, Chavis agreed to have an interview with TMZ. She told the network that the former Golden State Warriors star wasn’t talking to her and that he was with his sister. Chavis claimed that she had the account for “at least over a year” now.

In the interview, she explained that she had to do it as they couldn’t get the cash flow going. Chavis was an adult film star who admitted that she thought things would be better once she married Joe Smith.

Stephen A. Smith continued with his comments:

(10:41 mark)

“You can’t go behind the brother’s back, literally showing your a** to the world…and literally going on TMZ, ‘I gotta do what I gotta do,’ implying that she had standards. Well, ‘I was doing this in Europe and I came back to America. And once I realized what he was, I thought about what we could do together.’

“In other words, you was with him because of the money. You was with him because you thought he had more.”

Stephen A. Smith claimed he would have never married Joe Smith’s wife Kisha Chavis

Stephen A. Smith was frustrated with how Kisha Chavis publicized her former life as an adult film star and her page in OnlyFans. He asserted that she could have kept that part private as well as the exchange between the couple.

Because of how the analyst felt the former Minnesota Timberwolves player was betrayed, he commented:

(14:30 mark)

“I’d have never married your a**. I can tell you that much. I’d have never married you, but that’s me. He, obviously, was cool with it because you sold him on the fact that you did what you had to do.”

Stephen A. Smith’s only point was for married couples to keep their business private. What they do is what they do instead of allowing the public to have them as entertainment.

