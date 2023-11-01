"My man wasn't taking the lead": Kisha Chavis downplays divorce possibility despite Joe Smith's disapproval of her OnlyFans

Former NBA player Joe Smith and Kisha Chavis had a confrontation that quickly went viral. Smith found out “on the fly” that his wife had an OnlyFans page. In the said clip, Chavis explained that she did it out of necessity as they couldn’t get their cash flow going. Smith was livid that she did it and did it behind his back.

In an interview with TMZ, the former singer revealed that Smith has stopped talking to her and is probably living with a relative. While people on social media think that a divorce is inevitable, the wife is not jumping to that conclusion:

"I'm just sorry that he can't understand that ... it wasn't a selfish decision," Kisha says. "It was a decision that I made. I made an executive decision when my man wasn't taking the lead. I really love Joe."

In the said interview, Kisha Chavis admitted that she thought that they would take off as a couple. Joe Smith earned $61 million in 16 seasons in the NBA. He reportedly had $18 million left when he retired from basketball.

However, the couple’s poor business decisions, depression and Covid-19 took a heavy toll on their finances. Chavis claimed to have started a few businesses but they just didn’t do as expected. She finally made a “business decision.”

The former Golden State Warriors star had this to say when he confronted his wife about the OnlyFans account:

"I can't believe I'm sitting here finding out you got an OnlyFans all these years. Disrespect-- that you could even talk to me before you did. That's f**ked up. I'm telling you, that's f**cked up.”

Kisha Chavis responded to Joe Smith’s reaction:

“I’m sorry. You knew I was an adult video star when you met me. If I would do anything for my own survival then, what makes you think I would change now?”

Joe Smith and Kisha Chavis were reportedly living beyond their means

Joe Smith’s $18 million bank account when he retired from the NBA was not up there with the superstars of the game. Still, it was the kind of money most can only dream about having. Smith explained to baseball legend Alex Rodriguez in a 2018 interview with CNBC about how he got into debt:

“A lot of people think once you sign that contract, you’re just an automatic millionaire. But it doesn’t work like that. Nobody really explained that and broke that down to me, that Uncle Sam, out of that $3 million, Uncle Sam is going to take probably $1.5 [million] of that.”

As he moved around the NBA, Joe Smith would often buy a house in the city he would be playing for. When it was time to go to another location, he would lose more money when he sold his previously owned place.

The former Minnesota Timberwolves star also had a fleet of luxury cars that he later admitted was irresponsible spending.

Per CNBC’s report:

“Smith and his fiancée Kisha Chavis were bringing home a combined $26,000 a year from various gigs, including Smith’s private coaching lessons. But their lifestyle, which included a spacious home in the suburbs of Atlanta, cost them $133,000.”

“The couple was living way beyond their means and, as a result, spiraling deeper and deeper into debt.”