What happened to Jamal Murray? Looking at latest update on Nuggets star's injury from Michael Malone

Jamal Murray suffered a hamstring injury early in the Denver Nuggets game against the Chicago Bulls last Saturday. Murray was ruled out on Monday night for Denver's matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans. But what is the latest update on Jamal Murray?

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone told reporters before Monday's game that there's no timetable for Murray's return. The star guard injured his hamstring in the second quarter when he pushed off a player and felt something.

"His injury is not a one- or two-game injury," Malone said. "That's what I do know. This will be something that will be longer than we would like. … You have to have the big picture in mind and make sure we're putting him in position to get healthy before he comes back.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Because this is an injury that, if you keep having recurring hamstring injuries or soft tissue injuries, they can linger and become even worse. And that's the one thing we do not want to happen."

Jamal Murray's injury is a tough blow for the defending champions, but they still have a deep team to keep things afloat in his absence. Reggie Jackson will likely get the minutes as he started on Monday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Other players who could step up for the Denver Nuggets include Peyton Watson, Julian Strawther, Christian Braun and Collin Gillespie. The presence of Nikola Jokic makes it palatable for the Nuggets since he's the team's primary playmaker.

Watson has shown flashes of potential, while Strawther had his breakout game on Monday against the Pelicans. Braun has been there and done that, with Gillespie as the only natural playmaker among the four players mentioned.

Also Read: "Jordan takes that shot" - Skip Bayless blasts LeBron James for passing up game-winner in loss vs. Heat

Jamal Murray's importance to the Denver Nuggets

How will Jamal Murray's injury affect the Denver Nuggets?

Jamal Murray is an integral part of the Denver Nuggets' chances of winning back-to-back championships. The Nuggets will be more than cautious with Murray's injury due to his injury history. They won't rush him to return and will ensure that he's fully healthy before clearing him to return.

The last time Murray was injured, the Nuggets failed to make it out of the first round. Nikola Jokic might be the team's best player, but he needs someone like Murray who could step up and hit big shots when needed. He was vital to Denver's championship run last season, especially in the NBA Finals.

Murray was off to a slow start this season, averaging 16.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists. He was also playing in just 30.9 minutes per game, so he could have contributed more if was given the additional playing time.

Also Read: What happened to Mason Plumlee? Latest injury update from LA Clippers as reserve center gets carried off vs Knicks