"Jordan takes that shot": Skip Bayless blasts LeBron James for passing up game-winner in loss vs. Heat

LeBron James and the LA Lakers lost their second straight game on Monday night following a 108-107 defeat to the Miami Heat. James had the opportunity to win the game but passed it up at the last second. Skip Bayless could not believe it and blasted "The King" while also mentioning Michael Jordan.

The Lakers were down by a point with 8.9 seconds left. Taurean Prince inbounded the ball to James, who drove against Jimmy Butler. Bam Adebayo came out to help, so James had to pass the ball to Cam Reddish. It was a wide-open 3-point shot, but Reddish failed to make it, and the Heat recovered the rebound.

Bayless wanted LeBron to drive the ball, at least get fouled and then make the free throws:

"DRIVE IT, BRON, AND MAKE ONE FREE THROW IF YOU HAVE TO."

With LeBron James essentially passing up the game-winner, Skip Bayless gave his flowers to Jimmy Butler for doing a great job on the drive.

Bayless then brought up his favorite player of all time, Michael Jordan, who would have likely taken the last shot of the game.

"I can't condemn LeBron for kicking it to the far corner to Reddish for the game-winning shot," Bayless wrote. "He had a tough defender on him (Jimmy Butler) with Bam lurking. All I know is that Jordan takes that shot ... at least gets to the line."

Lakers waste another LeBron James gem, Anthony Davis gets injured

Anthony Davis and LeBron James of the LA Lakers

The LA Lakers lost their fourth game of the season on Monday night against the Miami Heat. They wasted another great performance from LeBron James, who finished with 30 points, four rebounds, three assists and three blocks. He was dominant in the paint, but it was not enough to pull off the win.

Anthony Davis suffered a hip injury in the first half and was limited in the second. Davis had nine points, six rebounds and four assists in 25 minutes of action. Austin Reaves picked up the slack with a near-triple-double performance of 23 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

D'Angelo Russell was also ejected after receiving his second technical foul. His ejection left the Lakers with six healthy bodies for the rest of the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Butler had a huge game for the Heat with 28 points, six assists and two steals. Bam Adebayo posted a triple-double of 22 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists with two steals and two blocks.

