"They be doin Gobert BAAADDD": NBA fans go ballistic as Celtics $304 million star Jaylen Brown dunks all over Rudy Gobert

Jaylen Brown might have bagged the dunk of the year on Monday night when he posterized Rudy Gobert. Fans went ballistic on social media for Brown's baptism of "The Stifle Tower." The Boston Celtics are putting their undefeated start on the line against the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road.

The Celtics were up by two points with around eight minutes left in the first quarter. Brown received the ball in the baseline from Al Horford. Karl-Anthony Towns closed him out, but Brown used his quickness to get past him.

The $304 million man went up and was met by Gobert at the summit. Instead of blocking the shot, the three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year got bodied and put on the floor after a thunderous jam.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's the video of Jaylen Brown's dunk on Rudy Gobert:

Expand Tweet

Fans on social media quickly reacted to Jaylen Brown and his powerful slam on Rudy Gobert. It has a chance to be one of the dunks of the year candidates at the end of the season. Brown looking down on Gobert after the slam, as well as the Boston Celtics bench reaction, made it even better.

One fan cannot believe Gobert got posterized:

"They be doin Gobert BAAADDD."

Expand Tweet

This fan cannot believe Gobert got dunked on again despite being among the best defenders in the league:

"Never seen a DPOY get dunked on like Gobert gets dunked on."

Expand Tweet

One fan already claimed that the dunk is among the best ever:

"Gobert falling down like that makes this one of the most disrespectful dunks of all time."

Expand Tweet

This fan still had to take a shot at Brown's left hand:

"Had to hurry and switch his hand lmaoooo."

Expand Tweet

Here's a great meme to describe the dunk:

Expand Tweet

Also Read: Trae Young reflects on 'surreal' moment as he's honored with his own street in Oklahoma hometown

Is Jaylen Brown living up to his $304 million contract?

Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown signed a five-year, $304 million contract extension this offseason. It was a historic contract since it was the richest contract in NBA history. But has Brown lived up to the deal five games into the 2023-24 season?

Some Boston Celtics fans were disappointed and upset with Brown after opening night. He only had 11 points, six rebounds and five assists against the New York Knicks. He did follow it up with good performances, but others are still expecting him to at least have career numbers.

Brown is averaging just 22.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.2 steals per game. It's a far cry from what he averaged last season, but he still has time to get it going to respond to his critics.

Also Read: "Construction worker Randle" - Fans brutally troll Julius Randle as shocking stat highlights poor start to Knicks season