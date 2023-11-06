In Photos: Trae Young reflects on 'surreal' moment as he's honored with his own street in Oklahoma hometown

Trae Young was honored by his hometown of Norman, Oklahoma by naming a street after him. Young was born and raised in Lubbock, Texas, but was raised in Norman. He played high school basketball at Norman North and was a college star for the Oklahoma Sooners.

According to ESPN and Andscape's Marc J. Spears, "Trae Young Drive" is the street in front of the Young Family Athletic Center. It's a multisport completed that is set to be opened to the public in January 2024. The Atlanta Hawks superstar called the honor a "surreal" moment.

"As athletes and pros, we all dream of being in the NBA or dreaming of hitting big shots and big moments or whatever," Young said. "You don't necessarily dream about having your own street named after you. So having that is surreal and I don't know if it's really hit me yet.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think it will once I see people really driving on it and me having to type in, drive on my Apple map search to get it. That's when I think it would hit me."

Here's a look at some of the photos from the ceremony held on Nov. 5. It was attended by Trae Young's Atlanta Hawks teammates, as well as Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins.

Expand Tweet

Trae Young is proud to be born in Texas, but prefers to be from Oklahoma because that was where he was raised. He went to elementary, high school and college in the state. He was shaped by the city of Norman and the state of Oklahoma.

"I don't mind letting people know I'm from a small city and a place that not a lot of people really make it to be professionals in anything," Young said. "So, I definitely try to represent it every day."

Also Read: "Construction worker Randle" - Fans brutally troll Julius Randle as shocking stat highlights poor start to Knicks season

Trae Young expects the Atlanta Hawks to go deep in the playoffs this season

Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks are on a roll right now after a rocky start to the first week of the season. The Hawks lost their first two games before racking up four wins in a row, with the latest one against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.

Trae Young led the way for the Hawks in their 123-105 win with 22 points, five rebounds and 12 assists. Young told reporters after the game that he expects the team to make a deep run in the playoffs, possibly playing until June in the NBA Finals.

"Our mindset is we want to win and get to June, playing in June and that is our whole goal," Young said. "We don't really worry about who is taking over a game or who is the leading scorer, we just want to win."

Also Read: Ja Morant stands strong with Grizzlies, posts picture wearing team gear as Memphis await for first win of the season