Ja Morant is still serving a 25-game suspension due to his second gun incident on social media back in May. The Memphis Grizzlies are reeling from Morant's absence as they started the season 0-6. Morant stands strong with his team by posting a picture on his Instagram account.

The two-time NBA All-Star shared an image of himself wearing Grizzlies great on his Instagram stories. He will continue to serve his suspension until Dec. 19 when Memphis visits the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center.

If Morant gets cleared before that date, he'll be a huge boost for the Grizzlies. They have a winning record without their superstar point guard, but it seems to be different this season.

Ja Morant shared this on his Instagram stories.

The Memphis Grizzlies are not just missing Ja Morant this season, but also a handful of their important role players. Steven Adams will miss the entire season due to a knee injury, while Brandon Clarke continues to recover from a ruptured Achilles tendon.

Meanwhile, John Konchar is dealing with a right hip strain and backup point guard Derrick Rose is recovering from a left knee injury. Santi Aldama has a sprained right ankle, but it seems like he'll be available to return on Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Grizzlies are 0-6 to start the campaign, losing to the New Orleans Pelicans on opening night. They followed it up with a competitive defeat against the defending champions Denver Nuggets before losing to the rebuilding Washington Wizards.

They then got blown out by the Dallas Mavericks and were no match against the Utah Jazz. They faced the Blazers on Friday to start their 2023 In-Season Tournament, but lost in overtime.

Ja Morant practicing, can travel with team during suspension

According to ESPN's Tim McMahon in early October, Ja Morant was permitted by the league to practice with the Memphis Grizzlies. Morant was also cleared to travel with the Grizzlies on road games, but likely won't be on the sidelines due to his suspension.

Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins is positive about Morant's return next month. Jenkins' priority is to keep the two-time All-Star busy and ready for Game 26 of the season.

"We've got a separate plan designed for him outside just the team training where we're going to push him," Jenkins said. "He's excited about it and how we can challenge him even more, when we talk about being the best version of Ja moving forward."

