"Court is underneath hell tier": Fans destroy Milwaukee Bucks' new court for NBA In-Season Tournament vs. New York Knicks

The Milwaukee Bucks are one of seven home teams that introduced a new design of their courts for the NBA In-Season Tournament. Fans are not happy with the new courts due to their color. Some have destroyed the Bucks for their court's weird design.

As part of the NBA In-Season Tournament, all 30 teams will have a new colorful court design for home games. It will feature the colors used for the teams' Nike City Edition jerseys, which will be worn at home during the entire tournament.

The City Edition jerseys are already unpopular with fans. The courts helped the tournament get more attention, but fans still blasted the Fiserv Forum's new design for Friday's game against the New York Knicks.

One fan wrote:

"That Bucks in-season tournament court is underneath hell tier."

This fan looked at the bright side, stating that the Milwaukee Bucks' court is not as bad as the Indiana Pacers' court:

"Honestly not terrible. Pacers one is actually reeks."

Another fan was critical of all 30 courts but gave the Bucks a slight pass:

"All 30 are bad. That being said at least this one is watchable unlike Indiana."

This fan believes people should cut the NBA some slack but wants better execution from the league moving forward:

"I don't get what all the hate is about. It's something different to look at for just a few games. Like the idea, but they need better execution."

This Milwaukee Bucks fan is thankful their court is not as bad as the 29 others:

"Bucks actually nailed this despite the sentiment. If you look at all of them across the league, ours is the only one that actually resembles a court! The cream color works so well compared to the gaudy color fills on the others."

Milwaukee Bucks NBA In-Season Tournament group stage schedule

MarJon Beauchamp of the Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks were drawn to Group B of the Eastern Conference for the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament. The Bucks are with the New York Knicks, Miami Heat, Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets in Group B.

Milwaukee and all other teams will play four group-stage games that will also count as regular-season games. The Bucks opened up the tournament at home against the Knicks on Friday. They will visit the Hornets on November 17 for their second group-stage game before returning home on November 24 against the Wizards.

The Bucks' final group stage game is scheduled on November 27 in South Beach against rivals Heat. The team with the best record after the group stage will advance to the Knockout Round.

