"One of the most ignorant a** sh*t": Scottie Pippen's statement on 'The Last Dance' and Michael Jordan has Stephen A. Smith going nuts

Stephen A. Smith went off on Scottie Pippen for the comments he made about Michael Jordan after "The Last Dance" back in 2020. Smith was discussing the relationship between Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen when he veered into the history of the former Chicago Bulls teammates.

On the recent episode of "The Stephen A. Smith Show," the ESPN analyst went on a tirade about Scottie's remarks about MJ a few years ago. The relationship between the legendary duo went sour after "The Last Dance," but Smith defended his favorite player of all time.

"It was true that every title you won was with Michael Jordan with him as the star," Smith said. "Scottie Pippen, one of the most ignorant a** sh*t things. ... Let me compose myself. Oh my God! One of the most ignorant statements I've ever heard was when Scottie Pippen was complaining about 'The Last Dance.'

Stephen A. Smith blasted Scottie Pippen further by mentioning all the things that were shown in "The Last Dance" were true. From Pippen's contract to being his fault despite warnings from Jerry Reinsdorf and Michael Jordan to him wanting MJ to come out of his first retirement.

Smith also mentioned Pippen being unable to take the Chicago Bulls to the Eastern Conference Finals or NBA Finals without Jordan. Even Pippen's infamous incident with Phil Jackson in 1994 when he decided to sit out the final possession of the game because the play was for Toni Kukoc.

Pippen was really angry at Jordan after "The Last Dance," but it's also quite suspicious that he had a book coming out at the time. Nevertheless, Smith concluded that there's no coming back for Pippen and his relationship with Jordan is essentially done forever.

What did Scottie Pippen say about Michael Jordan a few years ago?

Scottie Pippen wrote a piece for GQ Magazine to promote his book "Unguarded" as a response to Michael Jordan's "The Last Dance." Pippen let out years of frustration with Jordan and the Bulls in his book.

It was a sad situation considering the legendary careers Jordan and Pippen had together. They are the greatest duo in NBA history and now their relationship was basically over after Pippen wrote this:

"I was nothing more than a prop. His 'best teammate of all time,' he called me. He couldn’t have been more condescending if he tried. ... Each episode was the same: Michael on a pedestal, his teammates secondary, smaller, the message no different from when he referred to us back then as his 'supporting cast.' From one season to the next, we received little or no credit whenever we won but the bulk of the criticism when we lost."

