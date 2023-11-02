"We got an acre of scoreboards" - $105.3 billion worth Steve Ballmer goes on passionate rant while discussing Clippers' new home arena

LA Clippers billionaire owner Steve Ballmer is excited about his team's move to their new home arena next season. Ballmer had a passionate speech during an interview during the Clippers' game against the LA Lakers on Wednesday night. The Clippers are in their final season of sharing Crypto.com Arena with the Lakers.

In an interview with ESPN during the Lakers-Clippers game, Ballmer was full of excitement and enthusiasm as always. The $105.3 billion-worth entrepreneur raved about the Intuit Dome that is set to open next season.

"We've set out to build what I call basketball heaven," Ballmer said. "The most intense, hardcore, bumping and pounding arena ever built – 51 straight rows, no suites on one side, steep like to get like a college gym. We got an acre of scoreboards so that we can tell you every statistic, every replay, everything.

"We have an extra court in the building just for the fans. In addition to the game court, we have an outdoor court for fans. Basketball! ... It's all about the hoop. It's all about the hoop, man."

Steve Ballmer bought the LA Clippers in 2014 for $2 billion, with the team's current value at $4.2 billion. Ballmer then purchased the LA Lakers' former arena The Forum in Inglewood, California. After a dispute with The Forum's owner, the groundbreaking ceremony for the Intuit Dome finally happened on September 17, 2021.

The Intuit Dome is slated to be finished next year before the start of the 2024-25 NBA season. The Clippers are set to play in their own arena for the first since moving to Los Angeles. It would be great for the franchise to open their first season at the new arena by giving out rings and hanging a championship banner.

The Clippers' chances of winning their first-ever title improved after the acquisition of James Harden on Tuesday morning. Harden is set to team up with fellow superstars Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook.

Steve Ballmer helped negotiate James Harden trade

Jerry West and Steve Ballmer of the LA Clippers.

After months of negotiating between Daryl Morey of the Philadelphia 76ers and Lawrence Frank of the LA Clippers, the owners of both franchises intervened. The Sixers' Josh Harris and the Clippers' Steve Ballmer have had enough of their general managers, so they helped facilitate the James Harden trade.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, it was rare for owners to get involved in trade negotiations. The Sixers felt great about their start to the season and were convinced of Tyrese Maxey's play. It was finally time to trade Harden and the Clippers were able to acquire him without letting of Terance Mann and Norman Powell.

