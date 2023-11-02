"Giannis getting sonned by Gradey Dick wasn't on my Bingo card" - Bucks' 44-66 halftime deficit vs Raptors fuels NBA fans' roasts

NBA fans are using Gradey Dick to troll Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks online. The Bucks were down big to the Toronto Raptors at halftime on Wednesday night 66-44. It's not a good look for Milwaukee considering the Raptors were not touted to be a good team this season.

Toronto got off to a hot start by scoring 31 points in the first quarter while limiting the Bucks to just 18 points. The Raptors continued to outplay Milwaukee in the second quarter as they built a whopping 22-point advantage after the first half.

Antetokounmpo struggled in the first half, finishing with just three points and he only had four shots. Damian Lillard was slightly better with 10 points, but most of it came from the free-throw line. It's a tough start to the game and the season for the Bucks, who many considered as title favorites after Lillard's arrival.

NBA fans began roasting the Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks after their terrible first half against the Toronto Raptors. One fan even used Gradey Dick, who had three points in nine minutes, to troll Giannis and the Bucks.

The fan wrote:

"Giannis getting sonned by Gradey Dick wasn't on my Bingo card."

One Raptors fan praised Scottie Barnes for his defense on the two-time NBA MVP:

"Scottie Barnes is holding Giannis to 1/5 while cooking him on the other end we found our guy he is him."

One fan went on to claim that 28-year-old Giannis is already declining as a player:

"I think Giannis is declining physically and he doesn’t have the jumper or post game to transition him into the next phase of his career."

One Bucks fan is ready for Adrian Griffin to get blamed for the team's tough start to the season:

"It's early so you can chalk it up to chemistry, but if Griffin can't get a Dame, Giannis, and Khris offense into the top 3, he'll be shipped off to Zimbabwe."

This fan page roasted both Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo:

Gradey Dick slowly getting minutes as a rookie

Gradey Dick of the Toronto Raptors

Gradey Dick went scoreless in the first two games of his NBA career against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Chicago Bulls. Dick finally had his first points and breakout game on the same day in the Toronto Raptors' loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

The Kansas product finished with 16 points after going 4-for-6 from beyond the arc. He came crashing down back to earth the next game, but he'll likely get better as the season progresses. The Raptors are being monitored with players such as Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby as trade candidates.

