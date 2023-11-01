"He never seen a seven foot four guy" - Shaquille O'Neal grills Reggie Miller after comparing Victor Wembanyama with Bol Bol

Victor Wembanyama has lived up to the hype four games into his NBA career, but some are still not impressed. Shaquille O'Neal was baffled when Reggie Miller could not stop gushing about Wembanyama. The LA Lakers legend grilled Miller, pointing out Bol Bol as a Wemby comparison.

In a post on his Instagram account, Shaq posted highlights of Bol and Wembanyama. It showed the similarities between the two lanky prospects, from their dunks, dribbling and finishing. He also asked his followers this question:

"The difference between Bol Bol and Wemby is what?"

Shaquille O'Neal followed it up by commenting on his own post to call out TNT commentator and fellow NBA legend Reggie Miller. O'Neal seems unhappy that Miller is pretending that there hasn't been a player like Victor Wembanyama.

"But @reggiemillertnt act like he never seen a seven-foot four guy that can shoot n dribble."

Victor Wembanyama has been hyped as one of the greatest prospects in NBA history. Wembanyama's size, height, skills and potential were something that scouts gushed ever since he went viral a few years ago.

Shaquille O'Neal is right in a way that Wemby is not the first player with size and skills like that. It can be argued that Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar fit his mold in a way, as well as Ralph Sampson in the 1980s.

Kristaps Porzingis was called a unicorn because of his unique skill set, while Thon Maker was a YouTube star before making it to the NBA. Bol Bol was a top prospect before falling in the second round of the 2019 NBA draft, and Chet Holmgren is in the same mold as these guys.

However, Shaq and some fans who love Bol only see his highlights and not his entire game. According to John Voita of Bright Side of the Sun, Bol remains impressive, but his defense, ballhandling and feel for the game are not great.

There's a reason he's playing on a one-year deal and the Orlando Magic were alright waiving him before free agency. Injuries are also a concern with him, as well as his dedication to the game. If Bol is as good as advertised, he would be in the Phoenix Suns' rotation already.

Victor Wembanyama already worth the hype

Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama is already worth the hype and showing why the San Antonio Spurs selected him first overall in the NBA draft. Wembanyama is averaging 16.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.3 blocks already, but his shooting from beyond the arc still needs to improve.

The Spurs are 2-2 to start the season and could be a legitimate threat to get one of the two play-in tournament spots. Wemby's presence is a game-changer and the Spurs could be way ahead of schedule.

