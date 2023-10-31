"Is that man ever gonna stay on a team?": NBA fans in frenzy as James Harden reportedly finds his way to Clippers

James Harden finally got his wish on early Tuesday morning as the Philadelphia 76ers agreed to trade him to the LA Clippers. NBA fans were in a frenzy since Harden requested a trade out of Philly back in June. The drama loomed over the Sixers for the entire offseason, with Harden even publicly calling Daryl Morey a liar.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Sixers are trading Harden, P.J. Tucker and Filip Petrusev to the Clippers in exchange for Nicolas Batum, Robert Covington, KJ Martin, Marcus Morris, a pick swap and multiple draft picks.

Terance Mann, who the Clippers reportedly did not want to include in a Harden deal, was not part of Tuesday's trade. The Clippers got what they wanted, while the Sixers can finally focus on the season.

Fans on social media were quick to react to James Harden's trade to the LA Clippers. Some were just happy the saga was finally over, while others just trolled Harden for his third successful trade request since 2021.

One fan asked:

"Is that man ever gonna stay on a team?"

This fan doesn't trust Harden or the Clippers to be a successful team:

"Another super team that will fail, have contract and draft issues for 5+ years."

Another fan doesn't see James Harden winning a championship with the Clippers:

"Bro is still not gonna win a ring."

This LA Lakers fan is not worried:

"Clippers still gon be a**."

One fan thought the Clippers won the trade:

"They kept Mann and Powell, scammed Philly lmaooooo."

Is James Harden the missing piece for the LA Clippers?

James Harden will now play for the LA Clippers

The LA Clippers have gone all in for their final season playing at Crypto.com Arena. The Clippers acquired James Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers without affecting their roster depth too much. They still have Terance Mann, Norman Powell and Bones Hyland possibly coming off the bench.

Clippers head coach Ty Lue will have the luxury of having four superstars on his roster. Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard along with Ivica Zubac look like a scary starting five. Westbrook can also come off the bench if the Clippers want to go big and have P.J. Tucker on the lineup.

Two of the main concerns for the Clippers will be injuries and can the superstars co-exist. Injuries have prevented George and Kawhi from fulfilling their potential as a duo, while all four superstars need the ball in their hands to be effective.

