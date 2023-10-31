Hilarity ensues as Giannis Antetokounmpo brings out Hulk Halloween costume during media session: "Don't be scared come on"

Many NBA players wore costumes on Monday for Halloween's eve, including Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar went into their game against the Miami Heat wearing an Incredible Hulk costume. He also donned it in his postgame interview as the Bucks got the 122-114 win.

In a post shared by the NBA's official X account, "The Greek Freak" wore his Incredible Hulk attire in the team's postgame press conference. He had the Hulk mask complete with a green muscle shirt and huge Hulk hands.

Giannis also tried his best to mimic Hulk's intimidating voice although he sounded more like Christian Bale's Batman. He also urged reporters to not be scared because he wasn't angry.

"What do we got? Don't be scared come on," Antetokounmpo said.

Giannis Antetokounmpo wore the mask and hands when he entered the arena before the game. Antetokounmpo was wearing a Milwaukee Bucks jacket rather than an Incredible Hulk shirt.

According to Eric Nehm of The Athletic, the two-time MVP was serious throughout his postgame press conference. Despite jokingly mimicking the Hulk's voice, he was very cordial in terms of answering questions from the media.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Hulk-like effort in win over rivals Heat

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks dunnks all over the Miami Heat

Giannis Antetokounmpo lived up to his Halloween costume as he barrelled through the Miami Heat on Sunday night like the Incredible Hulk. Antetokounmpo finished with 33 points, seven rebounds and two assists to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 122-114 win.

It was a revenge victory for Antetokounmpo and the Bucks since it was their first meeting with the Heat since they got eliminated by them in the first round of the playoffs. Damian Lillard, who asked to get traded to Miami before Milwaukee acquired him, bounced back after an atrocious performance on Sunday night.

Lillard contributed 25 points, five rebounds and four assists, while Bobby Portis and Cameron Payne combined for 27 points off the bench. On the other hand, Tyler Herro had a game-high 35 points in a losing effort.

There's a lot of pressure for Antetokounmpo and Lillard to make things work this season and contend for an NBA championship. In addition to getting Lillard this offseason, the Bucks also convinced Giannis to sign a three-year, $186 million extension.

