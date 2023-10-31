"41 with Trae Young is insane": NBA fans buzzing as Dejounte Murray ties career-high in win vs. Timberwolves

Dejounte Murray exploded for 41 points in the Atlanta Hawks' 127-113 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night. Murray tied his career-high and NBA fans were buzzing because he was able to do it despite being teammates with Trae Young.

The 27-year-old guard finished with 41 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals, while going 17-for-24 from the field. It's the second time he scored 41 points. He set his career high in points back on March 3rd against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Trae Young struggled from the field, but still managed to put up 24 points and eight assists. The Hawks' dynamic duo looks sharper this season compared to last season. They will be playing their first full campaign under head coach Quin Snyder.

NBA fans quickly reacted to Dejounte Murray's amazing night. Some fans were ready to take shots at Trae Young for letting Murray take over his supposed team. However, others cannot believe that Murray was able to score that much since Young takes a lot of shots.

One fan wrote:

"41 with Trae Young is insane."

This fan was able to bring LeBron James into the conversation:

"Better than LeBron."

A likely Minnesota Timberwolves fan claimed that the Atlanta Hawks won because of the referees and the incompetence of Chris Finch:

"Carried by refs and Chris Finch."

One fan who likes to bet claimed that Dejounte Murray plays better when you don't bet on him:

"When you bet on him he don't play like that."

This fan is not that excited because of Murray's tendency to not live up to his potential in some games during the season:

"Oh now he decided to show up. I love Dejounte, but he couldn't even get 15 against a sh*t team the other day."

Dejounte Murray finally breaks out this season

Dejounte Murray of the Atlanta Hawks and Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves

Dejounte Murray started the 2023-24 NBA season a little off, but he finally found his stride in his fourth game. As mentioned above, Murray tied his career high of 41 points in the Atlanta Hawks' victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night at State Farm Arena.

Murray scored just a total of 44 points in his first three games of the season, including an 11-point disaster on opening night. The Hawks are not expected to make any leaps in the Eastern Conference this season, but Murray and Trae Young should be fun to watch.

If Murray and Young can keep the Hawks competitive this season, they might even cause a shock or two in the postseason. They are just two postseasons removed from making the Eastern Conference finals.

