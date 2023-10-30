"His Linsanity is over": NBA fans ruthlessly troll Austin Reaves after tough first half vs. Kings

Austin Reaves had a tough first half for the LA Lakers in their game against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night. Reaves was ruthlessly trolled by NBA fans on social for his performance in the first two quarters. There's added pressure on the third-year guard after being touted as the third-best player for the Lakers this season.

In the first half against the Kings, Reaves only scored five points on 1-for-10 shooting from the field. He also had two turnovers and was 1-for-7 from beyond the arc. He's not having the best of starts to the season, but his struggles were kind of expected due to fatigue.

Reaves represented Team USA at the 2023 FIBA World Cup in the Philippines this summer, so he didn't have a lot of time to rest his body. Nevertheless, Lakers fans should not worry about their prized star two-guard.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

However, fans online were quick to judge Austin Reaves' third season in the NBA. One fan even claimed that Reaves' Cinderella run is coming to an end. This is despite the LA Lakers trusting him enough to produce at a high level by giving him a four-year, $56 million contract this summer.

"His Linsanity is over," one fan commented.

Expand Tweet

This fan joked about Reaves' "AR15" nickname:

"Bro making the case that an AR15 is not a deadly weapon."

Expand Tweet

This Detroit Pistons fan is still furious people were comparing Austin Reaves to Cade Cunningham:

"THEY COMPARED THIS OVERRATED BUM TO CADE LMAOOO."

Expand Tweet

One Boston Celtics fan loves anything that gives LA Lakers fans misery:

"What happened to Austin Reaves being him? He isn't even on Derrick White's level."

Expand Tweet

One Lakers fan remains optimistic:

"He'll bounce back always does."

Expand Tweet

Also Read: Joel Embiid unlocks incredible statistics despite being questionable ahead of Blazers vs Sixers

Former Lakers coach compares Austin Reaves to an NBA superstar

Austin Reaves of the LA Lakers

Frank Vogel was the LA Lakers head coach when the team signed Austin Reaves as an undrafted free agent back in 2021. Vogel had nothing but praise for Reaves, who was one of the Lakers' best players during their playoff run last season.

The new Phoenix Suns head coach told reporters how he helped scout Reaves back when he was still a prospect. He even compared the Oklahoma product to Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks.

"I remember thinking he was a smaller or poor man's Luka with the way he played in pick-and-roll," Vogel said. "It was that impressive to me. He hadn't shot the ball from 3 very well, but we felt like that would come and that has come along really well. He's an all-out sniper out there now, played unbelievable in USA Basketball."

Also Read: 3 things we learned from Victor Wembanyama's clutch performance and Spurs win over Rockets