Joel Embiid unlocks incredible statistics despite being questionable ahead of Blazers vs Sixers

Joel Embiid made history in the first quarter of the Philadelphia 76ers game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night. Embiid was listed as questionable ahead of the game due to rest purposes. It was the Sixers' second game of a back-to-back, but the reigning MVP made himself available.

In the first quarter against the Blazers, Embiid put up 10 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and three blocks. It was the first time a player has recorded those stats since the NBA play-by-play era, as per Stathead.

The play-by-play era started in the 1996-97 season, when the coverage of the game became digitized and more comprehensive. It's unclear if someone did it prior to that season. However, a player such as Wilt Chamberlain or Magic Johnson could have easily at least had one during their legendary careers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Joel Embiid is off to a hot start to the season, averaging 29.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.5 blocks per game. Embiid has to carry a huge load for the Philadephia 76ers in the absence of James Harden, who remains out of the team as he awaits his fate.

The reigning MVP will have to much more if he wants to help the Sixers have a really great season. He's also surely looking to win another MVP award and resting might not be the answer to that.

The NBA changed its rules for individual awards this season, including the MVP. Players will have to appear in at least 65 games in a season to become eligible for an award.

Also Read: 3 things we learned from Victor Wembanyama's clutch performance and Spurs win over Rockets

Joel Embiid committed to winning in Philly

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers talking to an official.

The uncertainty surrounding James Harden this season brought questions about Joel Embiid's loyalty to the Philadelphia 76ers. Some people touted Embiid to demand a trade if the Sixers suffer another failed campaign, with the New York Knicks heavily linked to him.

However, Ian Begley of the SNY recently reported that Embiid is committed to winning in Philadelphia and has no plans to request a trade. The belief within the organization is that the reigning MVP doesn't want to leave anytime soon.

The Knicks were rumored to have a package ready to throw at the Sixers once Embiid becomes available. The package likely involves Julius Randle, RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson, Evan Fournier and multiple first round picks. Embiid has a contract in Philly until the 2025-26 season with a player option the next season.

Also Read: "We don't give a sh*t": LeBron James fires back at Anthony Davis' critics who annihilated him after Nuggets game