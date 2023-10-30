Watch: Gilbert Arenas compares Flavor Flav, Fergie's 'Star-Spangled Banner' renditions after Bucks defeat

Gilbert Arenas compared Flavor Flav's rendition of the "Star-Spangled Banner" to Fergie's from a few years ago in the NBA All-Star Game. Flav performed the national anthem before the Milwaukee Bucks' loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night.

Arenas, who is known for his opinions and comments on basketball in the past few years, shared the video reactions of NBA stars during Fergie's national anthem performance. The "Glamorous" singer became a meme following a very odd rendition of the "Star-Spangled Banner" at the 2018 All-Star Game.

Flav's acapella version went viral as well, with many fans being critical of the Bucks' choice. Some even celebrated Milwaukee's worrying performance on Sunday night, losing 127-110 against the Atlanta Hawks at home in the Fiserv Forum.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's what Arenas shared on his X account:

Expand Tweet

Fergie released a formal apology for her "jazzy" rendition of the "Star-Spangled Banner." She was sorry about making the bold choice of doing something different, but reiterated her love for the United States of America.

"I've always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA," Fergie said in a statement via People Magazine. "I'm a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn't strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best."

On the other hand, Flavor Flav was not sorry about his performance before the Milwaukee Bucks game and called it a dream come true to sing the national anthem. The rapper also sent a message to his haters via X.

"The anthem was a long time bucket list item. That was fun!" Flav wrote. "I can't live my life worried about what people might say about me. I won't let that stop me from trying new things and doing things I wanna do. Some people might not like that. But a sure failure is if you stop trying."

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "This might be his first healthy summer" - Gilbert Arenas backs Paul George's claim that he will be on his 'bully sh*t' next season

Gilbert Arenas favors the Celtics to beat Bucks in playoffs

Gilbert Arenas makes his choice between the Bucks and Celtics.

On a recent episode of the "No Chill with Gilbert Arenas," the former NBA All-Star explained why he thinks the Boston Celtics has a very big chance of beating the Milwaukee Bucks in the playoffs.

"What ends up happening is because you don't have Jrue Holiday to guard the off one, the Bucks' shooting guard and three is going to be neutralized in that series," Arenas said.

The Bucks struggled in the preseason and were evidently not the best on Sunday night when they lost to the Atlanta Hawks. However, it's still too early to make predictions for the playoffs, but the Celtics do have a much deeper roster than the Bucks at the moment.

Also Read: "Our schedules match up with the worst people" - Gilbert Arenas on NBA stars meeting the 'worst women' amid Zion Williamson and Moriah Mills drama