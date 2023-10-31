How much money does James Harden make per second with LA Clippers? Exploring 'The Beard's' salary with Western Conference contenders

James Harden is on his way to the LA Clippers after the Philadelphia 76ers finally honored his trade request. The Clippers are now responsible for Harden's $35,640,000 salary for the 2023-24 season. So, how much money does James Harden make per second?

According to our calculations, "The Beard" will earn an estimated $1.13 per second with the Clippers. Here's an additional breakdown of how much "The Beard" will earn per minute, per hour, per day, per week, per month and per year:

$67.80 per minute

$4,068. 49 per hour

$97,643.84 per day

$685,384.62 per week

$2.97 million per month

$35.64 million per year

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the trade early Tuesday morning. James Harden's trade request came in June, but it took four months before the Philadelphia 76ers complied. The LA Clippers have always been his preferred destination, but they don't want to part ways with Terance Mann.

Apart from Harden, the Clippers are also getting P.J. Tucker and Filip Petrusev from the Sixers. Nic Batum, Robert Covington, KJ Martin and Marcus Morris are going the other way, giving Nick Nurse a very deep squad.

The Sixers are also set to waive Danny Green to create the necessary roster space to finalize the deal. They will receive draft compensation as well as an unprotected first-round pick in 2028, a couple of second-round picks and a pick swap.

James Harden set to play for his fourth team since 2021

James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers

James Harden has a couple of things to play for once he makes his debut for the LA Clippers.

Harden is in the final year of his contract and will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. He will want to sign one final big contract but needs to repair his image.

Another one is a championship since that's what fans should expect from a team featuring Harden, Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. It will be a massive letdown if the Clippers cannot win a title with that kind of elite talent on their roster.

There's gonna be a lot of pressure on Harden, who will be playing in his fourth team since 2021. He started that year with the Houston Rockets but forced his way out and was traded to the Brooklyn Nets.

When things didn't work out in Brooklyn, he asked out and was dealt to the Philadelphia 76ers last year. Now, Harden is set to play for the Clippers in what could be a very important season for him and the entire franchise.

