"Like Shakespeare talking to Confucius": Lil Wayne dotes on philosophical exchanges with longtime friend Skip Bayless

Some fans might be surprised to know that Lil Wayne and Skip Bayless have been friends for around 15 years. The rapper and the sports analyst formed a bond due to Steph Curry, who was still in Davidson at the time. "Weezy" even made an odd comparison to how his debates with Skip usually go.

In an interview with People Magazine, Wayne discussed the chemistry he has with Bayless. Despite their age gap, the two personalities have so much in common that they were able to form an unlikely friendship.

When asked about how they check on each other, Skip explained that they text regularly. They go back and forth on almost any topic from sports to life itself, with "Tunechi" saying:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It's like (William) Shakespeare talking to Confucius."

The friendship between Skip Bayless and Lil Wayne reached television with the rapper making appearances on "Undisputed." They now have a weekly segment every Friday, where they debate about sports and other interesting stuff.

Lil Wayne also recorded the new theme song of the show. The closeness doesn't stop there, as they often hang out in Los Angeles at least once a month with Skip's wife Ernestine Sclafani.

"Maybe every month, my wife Ernestineand I get in our car, and we drive out to Wayne," Bayless said. "It's on a Saturday afternoon, it's 30 to 40 minutes. When we first started this, I was a little worried about my wife because we do tend to talk sports, and she's not the biggest sports fan. But she gets it, and she knows the principles involved.

"We found right away that we could sit with him at his house, sometimes we just stand in the kitchen, sometimes we sit on the couch, sometimes we go out on the back porch. The last time we were there, we were on the back porch, and I looked down and we had been talking for four hours straight with no bathroom breaks, no drink, no food, no nothing."

Also Read: "Base 34, Release 46" - Travis Scott's awkward jump shot at Warriors practice has NBA fans wheezing

How did Steph Curry make Skip Bayless and Lil Wayne friends?

Lil Wayne and Skip Bayless

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors was partially responsible for Lil Wayne and Skip Bayless forming the unlikeliest of friendships. Lil Wayne went to the ESPN offices in 2008 and met Bayless for the first time.

Bayless was surprised by the rapper's sports knowledge and taken aback when Lil Wayne showed love for Curry over Blake Griffin. The eccentric analyst was a huge fan of Curry at Davidson, and the two became close since that encounter.

The two were right about Steph, who turned into the greatest shooter the game has ever seen. The Warriors superstar also changed the game of basketball with his 3-point shooting

Also Read: "Giannis getting sonned by Gradey Dick wasn't on my Bingo card" - Bucks' 44-66 halftime deficit vs Raptors fuels NBA fans' roasts