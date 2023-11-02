"Base 34, Release 46": Travis Scott's awkward jump shot at Warriors practice has NBA fans wheezing

NBA fans are wheezing after Travis Scott showed his shooting form during the Golden State Warriors pregame on Wednesday night. Scott first showed up at the Warriors' training facility before taking up shots before the Golden State's matchup against the Sacramento Kings.

In the video uploaded by the Warriors on X, Scott can be seen greeting players such as Steph Curry, Chris Paul and Brandin Podziemski. He even gave Curry a nice big hug as the two spoke briefly.

The "Sicko Mode" artist unleashed his jump shooting form later in the video. It was a quick release with an awkward follow through. However, the important thing was Scott made the shot from beyond the arc and he seemed pretty ecstatic about it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's the video of Travis Scott with the Warriors:

Expand Tweet

The Golden State Warriors appreciated Travis Scott dropping by before their game against the Sacramento Kings. However, fans focused on Scott's jumper and they began mocking him on social media.

One fan went as far as sharing how to get Scott's awkward shot for NBA 2K:

"Base 34. Release 46. Release Timing: Very Quick."

Expand Tweet

The fan was not joking and added that players will need to use Paul Millsap or Keita Bates-Diop as their base and release, respectively:

"You'll have to use Nba2K23 or before. (For '23, use whatever Paul Millsap's base is and Keita Bates-Diop release)."

Expand Tweet

One fan made fun of Steph Curry and Travis Scott's heights:

"OMG Curry looks tall next to him. I'm crying."

Expand Tweet

This Warriors fan is ready to blame Scott's shooting form for Golden State's loss to the Kings:

"Bad juju from that jumpshot alone. Taking an L tonight unfortunately."

Expand Tweet

Another fan took a shot a Scott's jump shot and compared it to Al Horford's:

"Why Travis shoot like Al Horford?"

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "Giannis getting sonned by Gradey Dick wasn't on my Bingo card" - Bucks' 44-66 halftime deficit vs Raptors fuels NBA fans' roasts

Is Travis Scott a Warriors fan?

Travis Scott at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show

Travis Scott showing up to support the Golden State Warriors might shock some fans. Scott is from Houston, Texas and is a known Houston Rockets fan. He even collaborated with the Rockets a couple of times in the past few years regarding merchandise.

The Warriors and Rockets were once rivals, but Chris Paul even plays for Golden State now. Scott changing allegiance, at least temporarily, is understandable considering how terrible Houston has been since they traded James Harden.

In addition to the Rockets, Scott has also shown support to the Brooklyn Nets when Harden was traded there. However, it won't be surprising if he cheers for the Rockets once they start winning games again.

Also Read: "He never seen a seven foot four guy" - Shaquille O'Neal grills Reggie Miller after comparing Victor Wembanyama with Bol Bol