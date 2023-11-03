"I'm going Titans" - LeBron James tips Dez Bryant on his NFL pick for TNF Titans vs Steelers matchup

LeBron James has been regularly sharing his picks for the NFL season on social media. "The King" is doing so well that former Dallas Cowboys star wide receiver Dez Bryant asked him to pick the winner of the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The LA Lakers superstar has the Titans getting the win over the Steelers. He liked what he saw from quarterback Will Levis, who made his debut last week. Levis helped Tennessee get the 28-23 win over the Atlanta Falcon.

James was also worried that the Steelers would be without star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick due to a hamstring injury.

"I'm going Titans, bro!" James wrote. "I think Will Levis keeps it going. No Minkah hurts Pitts!"

LeBron James' Thursday Night Football pick is holding so far after the first two quarters. It's not a great game, but the Tennessee Titans have the 13-10 advantage over the Pittsburgh Steelers at halftime.

Najee Harris opened the scoring for the Steelers in the first quarter, with the Titans earning three points after a 36-yard field goal from Nick Folk. Tennessee took the lead in the second quarter with a Derrick Henry touchdown.

However, Kenny Pickett led Pittsburgh to a late drive to get into field goal range. Chris Boswell hit a 29-yard field goal to even the game with around one minute left in the first half. Will Revis willed the Titans to another drive that led to another Folk FG to take the lead at the end of the second quarter.

