"Construction worker Randle": Fans brutally troll Julius Randle as shocking stat highlights poor start to Knicks season

Julius Randle of the New York Knicks is having a terrible shooting start to the season. Randle's field goal percentage of 27.1% is among the worst through six games in NBA history. Fans caught wind of the Knicks All-Star's historically bad start to the campaign, so they brutally trolled him on social media.

According to KnicksMuse on X, Randle has the worst FG% through the first six games of the season since 1959 and is second in history. The only player to shoot this poorly was Woody Sauldsberry of the Philadelphia Warriors.

However, there's a couple of silver linings for Randle. Sauldsberry was named an All-Star in 1959 and finished the season shooting 36.3%. The Knicks forward is also averaging 10.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.0 steals per game, which means he's assisting in other ways despite his shooting struggles.

Fans on social media began trolling Julius Randle for his terrible shooting performance to start the season. Randle is also averaging just 13.7 points in the first six games, while the New York Knicks are 2-4 and have lost two straight matches heading into Monday's matchup against the LA Clippers.

One fan joked about all of Randle's bricks:

"Construction worker Randle."

This Knicks fan wants the team to trade Randle already:

"It's VERY clear that the Knicks should've moved on from this guy LONG ago, but they continue to believe and him and I don't understand why!"

One fan from Brooklyn joked about Randle:

"Whenever I step outside, I thought the garbage was making the stink, but its been Julius Randle all along."

Of course, someone had to bring up this hilarious Adam Silver meme:

Another Knicks fan brought up a great meme about Randle:

Jalen Brunson positive about Julius Randle coming out of his slump

Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle of the New York Knicks.

While Julius Randle is off to a bad start, Jalen Brunson is coming off a 45-point explosion against the Milwaukee Bucks. Brunson is averaging 24.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.0 steals in the first six games, but his shooting is also subpar.

Nevertheless, Brunson believes that Randle will get out of his slump quickly. If the Knicks want to replicate last season's success, they will need Brunson and Randle to be on top of their games.

"He has a great mindset, a great work ethic," Brunson told reporters on Friday. "He comes in every day, does what he has to do, does his routine and all that stuff. The ball is not going through the hoop right now for him. I tell him every day I'm with him. We're going to work through this, everything. When I have days I’m not making shots he says the same to me."

