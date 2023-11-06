What tattoos does LaMelo Ball have? Meaning behind $260 million star's body art revealed

Just like many NBA players, LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets has a bunch of tattoos all over his body. Ball got his first ink when he was 16 years old and almost passed out from the pain. Now in his fourth year in the league, what tattoos does LaMelo Ball have?

Let's take a look at the known tattoos of the Hornets superstar and the meaning behind them:

Chest

Before Ball got drafted third overall by the Charlotte Hornets in 2020, he already had an enormous tattoo that covered his entire chest. It was the No. 1 with wings and a halo. The ink means the golden child and the one angel, which is how he describes himself.

Wrists

The first ink LaMelo got was in his wrists. It was the words "God" on the right and "Fear" on the left. It's a simple tattoo about his fear of God or how he's a God-fearing human being.

Inner Arm Tattoos

Both of LaMelo's inner arms have tattoos and he got them in 2021. The ink was made by Herchell L. Carrasco, owner of the Pachuco Tattoo in Orange, California. His inner right arm has the word "RARE," an angel tattoo with his iconic hair and his symbol. Rare is certainly something he will describe himself as, while the angel and symbol tattoos are similar to what he has on his chest.

On the left inner arm, he has the phrase "1 OF 1" inked, as well as a lion and a cub. "1 OF 1" means there's no other like him, while the cub and lion represent his growth. His astrological sign is also Leo.

Forearm Tattoos

LaMelo added forearm tattoos earlier this year. On his right forearm and wrist, he has flames, the numbers "1-1-1," a bunch of butterflies and his LaFrance logo. The flames represent Leo, while the number one is his favorite number. He also loves reheating his pizza for a minute and 11 seconds. The butterflies were just for fun and LaFrance is his designer fashion line.

On his left forearm and wrist, he also got the flames, the words "NOT FROM HERE" and a UFO beaming. The flames' meaning remains the same, while "NOT FROM HERE" and the UFO are just ways to describe himself again as a unique individual.

Left Leg Tattoos

The tattoos on LaMelo's left leg were done along with his inner arm art back in 2021. His left leg has the words "SKY IS THE LIMIT," an astronaut and a rocket ship. "SKY IS THE LIMIT" describes his potential, while he represents the astronaut conquering the world. It also has his old logo as a tribute to his father, LaVar Ball.

New tattoos

The former NBA Rookie of the Year got his latest ink back in September. He added the LaFrance logo to his neck, the words "HEEM" in his right arm and the number "001" in his left arm. As mentioned above, LaFrance is his designer fashion line.

LaFrance is also his middle name. "HEEM" is just another way of describing himself as a rare player and the "001" is from "Stranger Things" and his jersey number as well.

LaMelo Ball: A Flash in the Pan?

LaMelo Ball had a down campaign last season due to multiple ankle injuries. The Charlotte Hornets gave him a rookie max extension this summer, but it might be a bad idea. One NBA scout believes Ball will likely "flame out" because he's more about flash than substance.

"I actually don't think he's super dynamic offensively, I think he's just super dazzling," the scout told Sports Illustrated last month. "He's super dazzling. He's the dude with the best costume. He's just all the dazzle and he's not that dynamic.

"Can he shoot it really well from three? I don't know. Yeah, he's pretty good and crafty in the pick-and-roll, he's not strong at all, so he gets pushed around. He can't defend anyone. I don't see it. I don't see it, besides the cool passes."

