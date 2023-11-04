Why is Ja Morant not playing in 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament? Breaking down details of All-Star guard's suspension

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies will miss the first 25 games of the 2023-24 season due to suspension. Morant was suspended for his second gun incident on social media back in May. But why is Ja Morant not playing in the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament?

According to the rules of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament, all group stage and knockout stage games will count as a regular season game. The only exception is the championship final, which will be the 83rd game of the regular season for the two participants.

That means Morant will miss the entire 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament because the majority of the games count as part of the regular season. The two-time All-Star is eligible to return on December 19 against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Since his suspension was announced, Ja Morant has been lying low and out of the public eye. An ESPN report about how the Memphis Grizzlies catered to Morant's growing attitude problems further put the entire situation back in the spotlight.

Nevertheless, Morant is starting to repair his image by helping teens with his partnership with Nike. He made a surprise appearance at Nike's "Only Basketball" event in Memphis in late September. He led a hoop session with several young athletes before gifting them a pair of his signature shoes and a bit of life advice.

"Believe in yourself," Morant said. "You know have confidence in yourself. There's going to be a lot of outside stuff that can distract you from your ultimate goal. Just stay locked in, tune it out, and stay true to yourself."

Memphis Grizzlies are 0-6 to start the season without Ja Morant

The Memphis Grizzlies are off to a really bad start in the 2023-24 NBA season. The Grizzlies are without Ja Morant for the first 25 games of the season, but they also lost Dillon Brooks in free agency. They acquired Marcus Smart and signed Derrick Rose this summer to alleviate Morant's absence and Brooks' departure.

However, it seems to not be working as the Grizzlies are the only remaining winless team in the league. They are 0-6 to start the season, losing to the New Orleans Pelicans, Denver Nuggets, Washington Wizards, Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers.

The Grizzlies have been competitive despite the poor record, but they are clearly missing Morant. They are also ravaged by injuries with Steven Adams out for the entire season, while Brandon Clarke remains sidelined due to a ruptured Achilles tendon.

It will be interesting to see the Grizzlies' record once Morant returns from suspension. He can either be the team's savior or they are heading towards the lottery.

