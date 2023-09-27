"Right message, wrong messenger": Internet reacts as Ja Morant gives a pep talk to young athletes in Memphis

Ja Morant has stayed quiet and out of the spotlight this offseason ahead of his 25-game suspension to start the 2023-24 NBA season.

Morant made a rare public appearance earlier this week and surprised a bunch of young athletes at a Nike event. However, fans were divided regarding the Memphis Grizzlies superstar's speech after the practice session.

According to TMZ Sports, Morant made a surprise appearance at Nike's "Only Basketball" event in Memphis earlier this week. He held a hoop session with the young athletes in attendance and gave them pairs of his signature shoes. He also spoke to them and gave advice about having confidence in their game.

"Believe in yourself," Morant said. "You know have confidence in yourself. There's going to be a lot of outside stuff that can distract you from your ultimate goal. Just stay locked in, tune it out, and stay true to yourself."

It's great to see Ja Morant trying to repair his image, but some NBA fans were not impressed with the Memphis Grizzlies guard.

The internet was divided regarding Morant giving advice to young athletes, as he will be serving a 25-game suspension for violating the league's gun rules for the second time.

A fan liked Morant's message but didn't love that it was Morant who said it:

"Right message....wrong messenger."

Another fan joked about Morant's gun issues:

"LAAAAAAAAAAAWD he about to pull a glock out on those kids."

Another fan was critical of Morant sending a message even though he was privileged growing up:

"Those kids should not look up to a wannabe thug privileged kid."

Here are other reactions to Ja Morant's appearance at a recent Nike event in Memphis:

Can the Memphis Grizzlies survive the early part of the season without Ja Morant?

The Memphis Grizzlies will be without Ja Morant to start the 2023-24 NBA season. Morant will serve a 25-game suspension after another gun incident, which is deemed s a conduct detrimental to the league.

Memphis ensured that they're going to be covered to start the season. They acquired Marcus Smart from the Boston Celtics this offseason. Smart, who is a former Defensive Player of the Year, could play point guard while Morant sits out due to suspension.

Smart also replaces Dillon Brooks, who left in free agency to join the Houston Rockets.

The Grizzlies even added veteran guard and former MVP Derrick Rose to provide experience and locker room presence. Rose could also guide Morant once he returns.

