"How is that overturned?": NBA fans call out conspiracy as Steph Curry nails controversial game winner vs OKC Thunder

Steph Curry hit the game-winning layup to give the Golden State Warriors a 141-139 win over the OKC Thunder in the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament on Friday. Fans were fuming that the referees overturned an offensive interference call on Draymond Green, who touched the rim while Curry's shot was still on the rim.

With the game tied at 139, Curry put the moves on Lu Dort before hitting a looping layup over the long arms of Chet Holmgren. The ball bounced a few times when Josh Giddey and Green tussled for a potential rebound. Giddey touched the net, while Green made contact with the rim.

Curry's shot went in, but the referees reviewed a potential offensive interference call. Players and fans prepared for overtime, but the officials surprisingly overturned the call, and the shot counted with 0.2 seconds left. The Warriors ended up getting a 141-139 win.

Fans in attendance and online were in shock that Draymond Green was not called for offensive interference.

Green clearly touched the rim when the ball was still going down. However, the officials probably noticed that Josh Giddey touched the net first, so Steph Curry's game-winner counted.

One fan still asked:

"How is that overturned?"

One fan answered the question:

"Giddey touched the net before Draymond touched the rim. Basket is good."

It was still a controversial call, so one fan was not happy with the referees:

"The NBA has the worst officiating the sporting world has ever seen."

One fan chose to celebrate Curry's game-winning shot:

"What an incredible finish! Steph Curry always knows how to come through in the clutch. LEGEND!"

One fan had the right mindset to wait for the L2M report on Saturday:

"Can't wait to see what the refs say tomorrow."

Steph Curry scores 30 points in Warriors win

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry continued his great start to the season by scoring 30 points in the Golden State Warriors' 141-139 win over the OKC Thunder on Friday night. The Warriors got their first win in the group stage of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament.

Curry is playing like an MVP at age 35, averaging 30.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.2 steals in the first six games of the season. The Warriors improved to 5-1 and have now won five straight after losing to the Phoenix Suns on opening night.

Golden State is in West Group C of the tournament with the Thunder, Sacramento Kings, Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs. They're now atop their group following Friday's win. They play three more group games to find out if they advance to the knockouts.

