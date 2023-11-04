"Randle needs to be traded to China": Knicks fans hail Jalen Brunson for monster 45-point night in loss to Bucks

Jalen Brunson had a great game against the Milwaukee Bucks in the New York Knicks' 110-105 on Friday night at the Fiserv Forum. It was the first group stage game for both teams in the NBA In-Season tournament. Knicks fans loved what they saw from Brunson but put Julius Randle on blast.

The Bucks took control of the game in the first half before the Knicks' comeback fell short in the second. Brunson's performance overshadowed Milwaukee's win and the hideous new court for the tournament.

The 27-year-old star guard ended with a game-high 45 points, three points shy of his career high. He also had five rebounds and four assists, going 17-for-30 from the field. He went to the line 11 times as well, making nine of them.

New York Knicks fans were happy with Jalen Brunson but were very upset with Julius Randle's performance. Randle ended the game with 16 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.

It wasn't a bad stat line, but he went 5-for-20 from the field, and the Knicks could have won the game had he been more efficient. One Knicks fan is ready to move on from Randle right away:

"Randle needs to be traded to China."

One fan is still baffled why Randle made the All-Star team and not Brunson:

"How did Randle make All-Star last season?"

One Celtics fan is impressed with Brunson and reckons he outplayed Damian Lillard:

"He did his best to carry that trash can. Not even mad at him. He killed Lillard."

One Sixers fan has begun recruiting Brunson:

"Free Jalen Brunson man, please send him somewhere his talents can be appreciated."

This meme perfectly summed up the Bucks vs Knicks game:

Jalen Brunson to be an All-Star this season?

Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks

Many people thought that Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks should have been an All-Star last season. Brunson was averaging 23.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists, shooting 48.5% from the field before the All-Star break.

However, voters selected Julius Randle, who also had a great campaign at that point. The Knicks had a winning record and warranted at least two All-Stars. Brunson shrugged the snub to lead the Knicks to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

Brunson has a chance to be an All-Star this season if he can lead the Knicks to a winning record until February. He's not shooting the ball well to start the season but is averaging 24.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.0 steals in the first six games.

