"You're a** and you know that": Leaked audio shows Devin Booker trash-talking Jeremy Sochan after heated exchange between two

Devin Booker played his first game since opening night on Thursday against the San Antonio Spurs. Booker almost brought back the Phoenix Suns from a huge deficit before falling short in the end. During their amazing run in the fourth, the Suns superstar was talking trash with Jeremy Sochan.

In the video below, Booker can be seen talking some smack to Sochan after the Suns trimmed the Spurs' lead to just three points, 111-108. The lip readers on X, formerly known as Twitter, were able to deduce what Booker said to the second-year prospect.

"You're a** and you know that," Booker apparently said.

Jeremy Sochan was able to get back at Devin Booker several possessions later by blocking his shot to preserve the San Antonio Spurs' seven-point lead. Victor Wembanyama then iced the game on the next possession by hitting a 3-point shot with around two minutes left.

The game started badly for the Suns at home, as they were down by 20 points at halftime. Booker turned it up in the second half, but his efforts failed in the end due to the amazing performance by Wembanyama.

The 19-year-old prospect had the best game of his young career with 38 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks. The Spurs got their second straight win over the Suns after stealing Tuesday's contest 115-114, with the final score of 132-121 on Thursday.

Sochan also clapped back on social media after Booker's trash talk went viral. He posted a response on X, which Booker liked. The next game between the Suns and Spurs is in March.

Devin Booker already missed 3 games this season

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker opened the 2023-24 NBA season by helping the Phoenix Suns defeat the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center last week. Booker finished the game with 32 points, six rebounds and eight assists in the Suns' 108-104 victory.

However, the 27-year-old guard missed the next three games due to a minor foot injury. He returned on Thursday night to face Victor Wembanyama and the Phoenix Suns. He did not miss a beat, posting a near triple-double of 31 points, nine rebounds and 13 assists.

The Suns fell short, but they have a chance to bounce back on Saturday night against the Philadelphia 76ers to start a three-game road trip. They will play the Detroit Pistons on Sunday and the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday before heading back to Phoenix on Friday for their first game of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament.

