LeBron James approves Jayson Tatum's comments as Celtics star heaps praise for 'The King'

LeBron James pulled off an insane accomplishment in the LA Lakers' 130-125 overtime win over the LA Clippers on Wednesday night. Jayson Tatum had nothing but praise for James, who appreciated the Boston Celtics superstar's comments about him.

"The King" shared in one of his Instagram stories Tatum's post on X, formerly known as Twitter. James also added his crazy alley-oop dunk in overtime against the Clippers.

LeBron James shared this on his Instagram stories.

LeBron James finished with 35 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks to lead the LA Lakers to victory. The Lakers also snapped an 11-game losing streak to the Clippers, which started back during the 2019-20 season.

James made history as his 35 points were the highest points total for a player who played in 21 seasons or more. Jayson Tatum was in awe of "The King" and had to comment on his ridiculous performance on X.

"The sh*t Bron is doing is ridiculous lol," Tatum wrote.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers pulled off a much-needed win that will give them a bit of momentum heading into a four-game road trip. The Lakers will face the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat on Saturday and Monday, respectively.

After a trip to South Beach, the Lakers will go to Texas to face the Houston Rockets on Wednesday before battling the Phoenix Suns for their first group stage matchup of the 2023-24 NBA In-Season Tournament.

The problem for the Lakers this season despite their 3-2 start is they rely too much on James. He'll be turning 39 years old next month, so it's probably not great for his long-term health to play a lot of minutes every game.

LeBron James treats Clippers game differently

In his postgame interview, LeBron James discussed snapping the LA Lakers' losing streak to the LA Clippers. James explained that anytime the Lakers face the Clippers, it's a different regular season game.

"I think it's always more than just another game anytime you're playing your cross-hallway rival,” James said. "For me, it's always great to compete against the best and (Paul George) and Kawhi and (Russell Westbrook) are three of the best this league has ever seen.

"To be able to be on the floor against them and compete, I'm wearing the purple and gold and they're wearing their colors and competing, it's definitely a blessing. We don't take those moments for granted. It was definitely fun."

