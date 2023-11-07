What happened to Mason Plumlee? Latest injury update from LA Clippers as reserve center gets carried off vs Knicks

The LA Clippers visited Madison Square Garden on Monday night to face the New York Knicks. The game was close in the third quarter, but play was stopped after Mason Plumlee suffered an apparent knee injury. Plumlee had to be carried off the court since he could not put any weight on his leg.

The Clippers had a two-point lead with around four minutes left in the third quarter. The Knicks had possession, but the ball went loose, and Julius Randle went to dive for the ball. Plumlee also tried to get to the ball, but Randle ran right into his left knee.

Here's the video of the play:

It was a very dangerous play by Julius Randle, who might have caused a knee injury to Mason Plumlee. The LA Clippers big man was unable to put any weight on his left leg, and a couple of trainers had to carry him back to the locker room.

Plumlee has ruled him out for the remainder of the game and was diagnosed with a sprained left knee. It's great news for the player and the team if he only suffered a sprained knee after that collision. However, it won't be surprising if Plumlee will undergo further testing to determine how long he'll be out.

If Mason Plumlee misses time, the LA Clippers will be thin at center. Ivica Zubac is the only other center on the roster, with P.J. Tucker and Moussa Diabete as players who could step up.

Tucker played center when he was with the Houston Rockets, but he's undersized at just 6-foot-5. On the other hand, Diabete is 6-foot-11 but plays more as a power forward.

LA Clippers lose first game with James Harden on the lineup

James Harden of the LA Clippers

James Harden finally made his debut for the LA Clippers on Monday night against the New York Knicks. Harden was acquired by the Clippers last week from the Philadelphia 76ers. All four superstars started, but it was not enough to get the victory.

Harden finished with 17 points, three rebounds and six assists, but the Clippers still lost 111-97. It was a poor shooting night for Paul George, who went 2-for-11 from the floor. They just didn't have enough gas in the fourth quarter, as the Knicks outscored them 35-21.

The Clippers have a chance to bounce back on Wednesday night against the Brooklyn Nets. They will also make their 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament debut on Friday against the Dallas Mavericks.

