"If a video comes or anything like that, believe me": Joe Smith vows legal action against wife if any s*x tape leaks

Joe Smith finally broke his silence over the recent controversy surrounding him and his wife Kisha Chavis. Smith denied that their video showing him finding out Chavis has an OnlyFans account was not a publicity stunt. The former No. 1 pick also warned about any of their s*x tapes being linked.

In an interview with Vlad TV on YouTube, Smith discussed the situation between him and Chavis. One of the topics discussed was about him having an OnlyFans account as revealed by Chavis recently. Smith explained that he only created one to see what his wife was doing on her page.

The 48-year-old former NBA player was also asked about having a s*x tape and it being shared on OnlyFans. That's when he said that it would be taken down quickly.

"I haven't seen any other page with my name besides the one I made," Smith said. "If that's the case, it's very scary. I've always protected myself even throughout my basketball career, always protected my image. You try to keep a clean nose and anything I go through, I keep it private as possible. If a video comes out or anything like that, believe me, it'll be something she had to definitely take down right away."

People have several takes on what happened between Joe Smith and Kisha Chavis. Some are calling it a publicity stunt so that more subscribers will come to her OnlyFans page. Others are laughing at Smith for marrying an ex-adult film star and expecting her to keep things private.

There are also people like Stephen A. Smith, who are upset that other women are not being critical of what Chavis did. Smith didn't like Chavis making the relationship public and discussing their marital problems in front of the world.

Joe Smith's career retrospective

Joe Smith during his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Joe Smith was the first overall pick in the 1995 NBA draft by the Golden State Warriors. Smith had his best years with the Warriors, which was the first two and a half seasons of his career. He never lived up to the hype of being a No. 1 pick, but still managed to have a solid career.

Smith played for 16 years in the NBA, including a then-record 12 teams before Ish Smith broke it this season. He suited for the Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks, Denver Nuggets, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, OKC Thunder, Atlanta Hawks, New Jersey Nets and LA Lakers.

