"What's right about that?": Stephen A. Smith doesn't understand why women aren't rising up seeing Joe Smith-Kisha Chavis drama

Stephen A. Smith was very critical of Kisha Chavis for recording his husband Joe Smith's reaction that she has an OnlyFans account. Chavis made their interaction public and even went to TMZ to give more details about what happened between them.

Smith was not happy about it, but he also called out women for not being critical of other women like Chavis and Jada Pinkett-Smith. On a recent episode of "The Stephen A. Smith Show," the eccentric ESPN analyst asked why women are not defending themselves from other women who give them a bad name.

Smith pointed out Pinkett-Smith and her recent revelations about her relationship with Will Smith, Chavis, for how he exploited the former No. 1 overall pick and the cheesecake factory first date girl from the viral video.

"Forget the fellas for a second. What's right about that?" Stephen A. said. "My question to the ladies is how many times are y'all gonna let other ladies give y'all a bad name? I refuse to believe that 1% of the female population condones that, condones their business being displayed and disseminated publicly when it's clearly a private matter.

"I refuse to believe that y'all think that's okay. When y'all gonna do something about it? When are y'all gonna shame these ladies into keeping their business private?" [5:16 - 6:05]

Jada Pinkett-Smith made headlines in the last few weeks after revealing some baffling details about her relationship with Will Smith.

Jade is also promoting her upcoming book, so she's been making public appearances left and right. Her remarks made people feel sorry for Smith, who was ostracized for slapping Chris Rock last year.

Most people don't have a problem with Kisha Chavis and Joe Smith's situation. Some just don't like that Chavis had to reveal private things about their relationship to the public.

As mentioned by Stephen A. Smith, Chavis recorded her conversation with Joe and made it public before heading to TMZ to further speak about it.

Stephen A. Smith puts Ja Morant on blast for Memphis Grizzlies' bad start

The Memphis Grizzlies ended their six-game winless start on Monday, beating the Portland Trail Blazers 112-100 at the Moda Center. They were led by Desmond Bane, who had 30 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

However, Stephen A. Smith blamed Ja Morant for putting the Grizzlies in a bad predicament to start the season. Morant is out until at least December 19 as he continues to serve a 25-game suspension.

"The Memphis Grizzlies walked into Sunday night's game against the Portland Trail Blazers 0 and 6," Smith said.

"This is a team that is considered a title contender when Ja Morant is on the court. With him off the court, these dudes are winless. He's off the court because he wasn't thinking about his teammates."

