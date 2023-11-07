Vanessa Bryant makes $4860 gesture toward Bronny James' college team in remembrance of Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, gifted Bronny James and the USC Trojans men's and women's basketball team with the unreleased "Reverse Grinch" Kobe 6s. The $180 per pair of shoes is scheduled for release later this year, but Christmas came early for the Trojans.

In the video below, the men's and women's team received their pairs of "Reverse Grinch" Kobe 6s ahead of their opening games on Monday night. The USC men's defeated Kansas State 82-69. Some of the players wore the free shoes, while others preferred to keep them in the meantime.

Here's a video of some of the men's team receiving the shoes:

Boogie Ellis led the way for the Trojans with 24 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Bronny James did not play since he was still not cleared after suffering a cardiac arrest a few months ago. He was with the team during warmups and on the sidelines.

On the other hand, the women's team can be seen wearing the "Reverse Grinch" Kobe 6s in their 83-74 victory over Ohio State. The double win meant that the Trojans swept the Naismith Hall of Fame Series in Las Vegas.

Here's an image of USC women's star freshman JuJu Watkins wearing the shoes against Ohio State. Watkins had 32 points, six rebounds and five assists in her first game for the Trojans.

According to Sneaker News, the "Reverse Grinch" Kobe 6s is one of the most anticipated shoes later this year. It's due to release on December 16, but the USC Trojans had first access to them courtesy of Vanessa Bryant, who signed a contract with Nike back in 2021 on behalf of her late husband, Kobe Bryant, and daughter, Gigi Bryant.

USC also shares a special place in Vanessa's heart since her eldest daughter Natalia is studying film there. Natalia almost joined the Trojans women's volleyball team back as a freshman.

Latest update on Bronny James' health

Bronny James cheering USC on Monday against Kansas State.

As mentioned above, Bronny James was on the sidelines in USC's 82-69 win over Kansas State. The 19-year-old prospect is awaiting clearance before he can make his debut for the Trojans.

LeBron James told reporters following the LA Lakers' 108-107 loss to the Miami Heat on Monday that Bronny remains in rehab and continues to improve every week.

"Things are going in the right direction with Bronny's progress," James said. "He's doing rehab. Every week, he gets to do more and more and more. We have a big moment at the end of this month to see if we can continue to go forward.

"If he's cleared, we'll be not too long away from him being back on the floor and back with his teammates and practicing, with the notion of being back on the floor and playing in game situations."

