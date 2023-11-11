What happened to LeBron James after getting hit in the knee by Kevin Durant? Latest update on Lakers' superstar

LeBron James of the LA Lakers might be the latest player to get bit by the injury bug this season. James limped back to the bench in the first quarter after bumping into Kevin Durant's knee with around four minutes remaining. But what happened to LeBron James after the hit from Kevin Durant?

The Lakers were down by five points with 4:22 left in the first quarter. James drove to the basket, but lost the ball. He was able to recover and do a spin move on Durant. However, "The King" hit his left knee on KD's right knee and he was in pain afterward.

Here's the video of the play:

LeBron James was still able to take two free throws, making one of them, before getting taken off the game. LA Lakers team personnel began working on his knee, stretching and massaging the area for the rest of the quarter. James was able to return to the floor at the start of the second quarter.

