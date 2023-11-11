"Gil look like he on demon time" - Gilbert Arenas gets NBA fans thinking as he shoots promo with Rachel Nichols

Former ESPN reporter Rachel Nichols announced a partnership with Gilbert Arenas and the Washington Wizards. Arenas played for the Wizards from 2003 to 2010 and was a three-time All-Star there. Fans went wild online and some even started thinking about what the two were doing.

In a post on her Instagram account, Nichols revealed that he was with Arenas on Friday afternoon. They designed a special throwback hat for a future project with the Wizards. Nichols even wrote Arenas' famous nicknames "Agent Zero" and "Hibachi" in her announcement.

"No one better to chill with on a Friday afternoon than @no.chill.gil," Nichols wrote. "We spent a couple hours designing a special throwback Agent Zero hat for a future #Wizards promo and let me assure you it is Hibachi-worthy."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBA fans on social media began flooding Rachel Nichols' comments section. With Gilbert Arenas' reputation for being a "player" and the rumors surrounding Nichols and Jimmy Butler in the bubble, fans online just went wild.

One fan even wrote:

"Why Gil look like he on demon time?"

Fan Reaction No. 1

This fan just went for it with a wild claim:

"Definitely spent the afternoon clappin' cheeks."

Fan Reaction No. 2

Another had the same idea:

"Gil DEFINITELY piped."

Fan Reaction No. 3

One fan joked that it looked like an OnlyFans advertisement:

"Thought this was a only fans ad."

Fan Reaction No. 4

This fan seems to be one of the few adults in the comments section:

"Bruh this is a grown a** business woman and yall on her page being mad disrespectful. Y'all not even kids speculating on what happened yall some grown a** men giggling on her page."

NBA Fan Reaction 4

Also Read: Who is Metta World Peace's NBA GOAT? Looking at former Laker's constant flipflops on Michael Jordan, LeBron James

Gilbert Arenas takes shot at Miami's 'Heat Culture'

Gilbert Arenas playing against the Miami Heat.

Gilbert Arenas decided to take a shot at the Miami Heat and their famed "Heat Culture" that brought three NBA championships to South Florida. Arenas claimed that there's no "Heat Culture" because the franchise bought those championships by bringing in superstars.

"All their championships was bought with generational players," Arenas said. "They wasn't buildin' nothing. They didn't build a team, they bought a team. They bought Shaquille O'Neal, Gary Payton and all them, and then the next championships they won, they bought LeBron James, Chris Bosh, and Mike Miller and Ray Allen. They bought that."

Arenas having no chill on his podcast is what makes it one of the best on the internet. He has no fear of giving different opinions and backing up some of his wild claims.

Also Read: "For someone like Kobe to make you feel a part of that" - Lakers announcer Bill Macdonald revels heartily in 2013 Thanksgiving memories on the road