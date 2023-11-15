Victor Wembanyama's rookie jersey expected to fetch $80-120K, well short of Kobe Bryant's historic $3.69 million record

The hype surrounding Victor Wembanyama is real and it's just getting bigger 10 games into his career. Wembanyama's popularity is off the charts that his rookie jersey worn in his debut is already up for auction and could be sold for as much as $120,000. However, it's still short of Kobe Bryant's rookie jersey record of $3.69 million.

According to TMZ Sports, Sotheby's is auctioning Wembanyama's game-worn jersey won in his first game against the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 25. The auction house estimates that the size 52 jersey will be sold for around $80,000 to $120,000. It currently has a bid of $70,000 and will be closed on Nov. 21.

Due to Wemby's size, the jersey has a +4 length and it's made of mesh. He wore it in the second half of the Spurs' 126-119 loss to the Mavericks. He registered his first dunk wearing the jersey and finished the game with 15 points, five rebounds, two assists and one block.

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 19.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game heading into Tuesday's matchup against the OKC Thunder in the NBA In-Season Tournament.

Wembanyama's offense still needs work, but his defense is already elite and making players think about shooting from beyond the arc. Paul George explained on his "Podcast P" show what it was like to play against the 19-year-old French prospect.

"That's what stood out when we played him," George said. "He had a play against Russ, where Russ went to the paint, and you know Russ, it's his patent (move) like, he will get into the paint, he will skip and survey the floor.

"And I am watching him, (Wembanyama's) long a** arm comes and tips the ball from behind him. And you can tell Russ was like, 'Yo, who the f*ck hit this ball?'"

Victor Wembanyama's rookie jersey won't break record

Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs

While Victor Wembanyama's rookie jersey will fetch a lot of money, it's not enough to break the current record held by Kobe Bryant. The late NBA great holds the record for the most expensive rookie jersey ever sold at $3.69 million.

Goldin Auctions sold the jersey back in May 2021 and Bryant wore it four times during his rookie year, including the rookie photoshoot. The buyer was Bob Duggan of Genius Inc. Pulse Biosciences and Summit Therapeutics.

"We were honored to handle the sale of so many incredible Kobe items, each its own slice of history and with its own unique memories," Goldin Auctions said in a statement. "As the bids continued to roll in for his rookie jersey, what we already knew was solidified, Kobe is sorely missed and his legacy will endure for generations."

