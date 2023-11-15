"Should've passed to the system": Paul George and Clippers get mocked online after 6th straight loss ends with a wedgie

Paul George and the LA Clippers got mocked by fans on social media after losing their sixth straight game on Tuesday night against the Denver Nuggets. George had a great game to lead the Clippers in scoring, but his game-tying shot was an all-time brick. The game was also a group-stage game in the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament.

The Clippers were down 111-108 with less than 10 seconds left in the game. George received the ball since he had the hot hand all game long. He was being defended by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who was all over him during the entire possession.

George had no other choice but to take the 3-point shot over Caldwell-Pope's defense. The ball ended up getting stuck on the rim or what is called a wedgie. It was a futile attempt that ruined PG13's great performance. The loss also sent the Clippers to their sixth straight loss and they are now 0-5 with James Harden in the lineup.

Here's a video of George's wedgie:

NBA fans roasted the LA Clippers for failing to end their losing streak and Paul George for ending a great performance with a brick. One fan also had to take a shot at James Harden, who had 21 points and four rebounds on Tuesday night.

"Should've passed to the system," the fan wrote.

This fan brought back Paul George's nickname in the NBA bubble:

"Wayoff P."

One fan decided to look on the bright side:

"He was close though. At least not an air ball."

This LA Lakers fan is celebrating the Clippers' misery:

"Clippers 0-6 with Harden and now Westbrook getting benched at the end of games. Lakers really run LA."

A loyal Clippers fan blamed Ty Lue and not Paul George:

"Paul George finna be get slandered for a wedgie shot after dropping 35 points and carrying the entire game because his coach is dumb."

Paul George, Clippers fall against Nuggets

Paul George played his heart out on Tuesday night and was the best player for the LA Clippers against the Denver Nuggets. George finished the game with 35 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Kawhi Leonard struggled to shoot the ball with 15 points and five steals. Russell Westbrook, on the other hand, had eight points, six rebounds and three assists, but was benched in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic had 34 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists, while Aaron Gordon contributed 20 points, four rebounds and five assists to help the Nuggets get the victory. Reggie Jackson scored 18 points against his former team, with Christian Braun adding 10 points off the bench.

