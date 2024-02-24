"How proud he must be as a dad": Steve Kerr reflects on Dell Curry making history as sons Steph and Seth square off

Dell Curry is making history on Friday night during the Charlotte Hornets vs. Golden State Warriors matchup. Curry will be calling the game featuring his sons Steph and Seth, who play for the Warriors and Hornets, respectively. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reflected on Dell's story as a father of two NBA stars.

In a pregame interview, a reporter asked Kerr about his thoughts on Dell being on the broadcast booth for his sons' game. The four-time champion head coach feels incredible for the Curry family since it's the first time in NBA history a father will be calling the game featuring his sons on opposing teams.

"Obviously, Dell is someone we're very familiar with here and I'm happy for him just how proud he must be as a dad to be watching his sons and working the game," Kerr said. "It's a great story, great dynamic. It surprised me that this is the first time, but of course, it makes sense cause it's the first time either of the kids has been with Charlotte. It's a pretty cool moment for sure."

Dell Curry has been working as a commentator for the Charlotte Hornets since 2009. Curry will finally be able to call a game between his sons Steph and Seth following the latter's trade to the Hornets. Seth was traded by the Dallas Mavericks along with Grant Williams in the P.J. Washington deal.

Friday's game is also the first meeting of the season between the Warriors and the Hornets. The Warriors have won eight of their last 10 games and are on a two-game winning streak, while the Hornets have won four in a row heading into the clash at the Chase Center.

Dell Curry wanted Steph and Seth to team up in Golden State

During the 2023 offseason, Dell Curry wanted the Golden State Warriors to take a look at signing Seth Curry. The Charlotte Hornets legend was hoping to see his sons play together as teammates, something that has never happened for the Curry family.

"There's always that possibility," Dell said. "The salary cap and all that is going to come into play. But I think that would be a good market for Seth as a shooter. We know how important 3s are, and he’s one of the best in the league to do it."

There's still plenty of time to see it happen, with Steph still playing at a high level despite turning 36 next month. Seth won't be turning 34 until August and shooting remains a premium in the NBA today.

