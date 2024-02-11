"It's a dream come true as a dad”: Dell Curry elated as Seth Curry inherits #30 with the Hornets

After playing 35 games with the Dallas Mavericks this season, Seth Curry was traded to the Charlotte Hornets.

It's the first time since 1998 that a member of the Curry family played for the Hornets. The last one to play in Charlotte from Seth's bloodline is his father, Dell Curry. Dell played for the team for 10 years, and, now, he gets to watch his son continue his legacy.

To add a cherry on top, Seth Curry was awarded Dell Curry's jersey number 30. It was a proud father moment for Dell as he expressed his excitement to see his son wear his number during the pre-game warmups of Seth's first game as a Hornet.

"It's a dream come true as a dad who played (in Charlotte) for 10 years. To have your son play and wear the same number. I haven't slept much last night. I haven't stopped smiling since the trade was made. Now it comes to fruition right here."

Can Seth Curry live up to his dad's legacy in Charlotte?

As of the NBA trade deadline, Seth Curry is now a Charlotte Hornet and is expected to stay with the team until the next season provided they don't decide to trade him next year.

It's an awesome moment for the Curry family, as Seth now has the opportunity to recreate the magic his father Dell once did during his playing years. However, the next question is, can he live up to the task?

Throughout 10 years of playing with the Hornets, Dell Curry acted as the team's go-to shooter, may it be from behind the arc or from inside. His remarkable shooting is what made his time in Charlotte the best period in his career.

Dell averaged 14.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.1 steals, shooting 46.2% as a Hornet. He also won the Sixth Man of the Year award in the 1993-94 season.

Despite his father not winning a title in Charlotte and in his career in general, Seth Curry still has a lot to live up to. Looking at his stats this year, Seth is having one of his worst years in the NBA.

He's averaging 4.4 points and shooting with a disappointing accuracy of 37.2%. Last season, Seth shot 46.3% from the field overall, which comes as a shock to how low his percentage is as a shooter.

With all that in mind, Seth Curry will need to find his rhythm once again if he wants to do his dad's jersey number justice. However, like every father, Dell Curry will be happy regardless of how Seth performs.

As long as he gets to see his son play for the team he once played for while wearing his number is a big win for Dell already.

