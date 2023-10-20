"I like this girl" - Dell Curry opens up on recent marriage following end of 33-year-old union with Sonya Curry

Dell Curry doesn't usually attract attention for his personal life. The only way he normally makes headlines is if he speaks about his two sons, NBA players Stephen Curry and Seth Curry, who play for the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks, respectively.

Earlier in the week, though, Dell Curry made a revelation about his personal life during an interview with the Charlotte Observer.

Curry, who played 16 years in the league (1986-2002), and 10 of them for Charlotte, said that he has got married again, following his divorce from ex-wife Sonya Curry.

The former NBA player and his wife, Nicki Smith, were in a relationship for several months before getting married. They were seen together at Chase Center in the 2022 NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Boston Celtics.

"I’d met her a couple of times. We talked on the phone for a month before I laid eyes on her. I’m like: 'Oh, I like this girl, man. What’s going on here?' I wasn’t going to get married again. But life is great right now. It couldn’t be better," Dell Curry told the Observer.

There are no further details about Curry's marriage with Nicki Smith, but it looks like both Dell Curry and his ex-wife have moved on from their divorce a couple of years ago.

Steph Curry with his father Dell after a Warriors game

Dell Curry and Sonya Curry divorced after 33 years of marriage

Dell and Sonya Curry got a divorce in November of 2021 after 33 years of marriage. The ex-couple used to live in Charlotte, where Curry spent 10 years (1988-1998), and got married there.

They met each other in the early 80s at Virginia Tech University, where Dell was playing for the basketball team and Sonya for the volleyball team.

Reports suggest that their marriage had a lot of issues, with the two deciding to live separately in March 2020.

In the summer of 2021, both Dell Curry and Sonya filed for a divorce, naming 'marital misconduct' as the main reason. At the same time, they were both accusing each other of infidelity during their marriage.

They made a joint statement, where they confirmed the end of their marriage. Dell and Sonya told People:

"After exploring a trial separation over the past year and much thoughtful consideration, we have decided to end our marriage. As this comes with a great deal of sadness, our focus and desire is for our family's continued happiness. We are so thankful for all the many blessings and successes!"

Asked about his parents' divorce, Stephen Curry said it has been their own decision and he respects it.

"It’s difficult, but it’s also understanding who they are individually as people. Getting to know them and what makes them happy now," Curry said to the NewsObserver.

Aside from Dell Curry's marriage with Nicki Smith, it looks like Sonya has also moved on in her personal life. She is reportedly in a relationship with Steven Johnson, who was in the same college with Dell and Sonya back in the 80s.