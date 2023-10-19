Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA preseason

The Boston Celtics and the Charlotte Hornets are set to conclude their respective 2023-24 NBA preseason schedules with a game on Thursday (Oct. 19). The match will mark the Celtics’ (3-1) fifth preseason game. Meanwhile, the Hornets (1-2) will be playing in the fourth game of their brief preseason schedule.

Ahead of Thursday’s game, both teams are expected to have their top players available. The only player listed on Boston’s injury report is two-way contract guard Jay Scrubb (knee), who is out for the season with a torn ACL.

As for Charlotte, guards Theo Maledon (shoulder), Cody Martin (knee) and Bryce McGowens (ankle) are listed as questionable to play. The same goes for forwards Leaky Black (ankle) and Gordon Hayward (foot). Meanwhile, guard James Bouknight (knee) remains out until at least Nov. 4.

Given that Thursday’s contest marks the final preseason game for both teams, there should be a higher chance that they play their key guys heavy minutes. This comes as it is their last chance to finalize their rotations ahead of the regular season.

However, the game is still rather inconsequential, as the final outcome doesn't really matter. So, both Boston and Charlotte could still opt to rest more of their veteran players closer to game time.

Game details

Teams: Boston Celtics (3-1) vs. Charlotte Hornets (1-2)

Date & Time: Oct. 19, 2023 / 7 p.m. ET on NBA TV

Venue: Spectrum Center, Charlotte

Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets game preview

The Boston Celtics are entering the 2023-24 season as one of the most complete teams in the league. Boston has a nice mix of star power (Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown), perimeter defense (Jrue Holiday and Derrick White) and rim protection (Kristaps Porzingis). As a result, they are viewed as one of the top 2024 NBA title favorites.

Reserve point guard Payton Pritchard has also shown signs of breaking out in preseason. Pritchard ranks second on the Celtics in scoring with 18.8 points per game through four games. So, he could be another Boston player to look out for this season.

The Charlotte Hornets, on the other hand, are still in the middle of a rebuild centered around star point guard LaMelo Ball. However, outside of Ball, the team is facing heavy uncertainty, particularly with the off-court issues surrounding forward Miles Bridges.

2023 No. 2 pick Brandon Miller should offer Hornets fans a glimmer of hope this season, despite his early struggles. Charlotte also has a few other intriguing young players, most notably sophomore center Mark Williams and fifth-year big man P.J. Washington.

The Hornets still have some established veterans, including Terry Rozier and Gordon Hayward as well. However, overall, the team lacks a clear direction and is once again projected to be a bottom-feeder in the Eastern Conference.

As for Thursday’s game, it should be a fast-paced, high-scoring affair, as the Hornets lack the defensive manpower to stop Boston’s elite offense. Meanwhile, Charlotte also has a very offense-heavy roster. However, that being said, the Hornets still don’t have close to the same firepower as Boston. So, they may struggle to keep up.

Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets odds & prediction

Spread: Celtics (-4.5), Hornets (+4.5)

Over/Under: 228.5

Moneyline: Celtics (-196), Hornets (+158)

Considering that it’s still preseason, it’s difficult to predict the exact outcome of Thursday’s game between the Boston Celtics and the Charlotte Hornets. However, assuming that both teams are near full strength, the Celtics’ overwhelming talent advantage should be enough to help them secure a victory.

Boston Celtics roster

· Oshae Brissett

· Wenyen Gabriel

· DJ Steward

· Lamar Stevens

· Neemias Queta (TW)

· Svi Mykhailiuk

· Jay Scrubb (TW)

· Dalano Banton

· JD Davison (TW)

· Jordan Walsh

· Kristaps Porzingis

· Al Horford

· Sam Hauser

· Luke Kornet

· Jrue Holiday

· Derrick White

· Jayson Tatum

· Payton Pritchard

· Jaylen Brown

Charlotte Hornets roster

· Brandon Miller

· Theo Maledon (TW)

· Edmond Sumner

· R.J. Hunter

· Nathan Mensah

· P.J. Washington

· Frank Ntilikina

· Leaky Black (TW)

· Amari Bailey (TW)

· Miles Bridges

· Gordon Hayward

· Nick Smith Jr.

· Nick Richards

· Bryce McGowens

· Cody Martin

· Mark Williams

· Terry Rozier

· JT Thor

· James Bouknight

· LaMelo Ball