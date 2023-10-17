Top 5 anticipated NBA games heading into 2023-24 season as per ticket projections

With a little over a week until the NBA season begins, StubHub has reported a massive increase in ticket sales. On top of that, they also cited a handful of games that have gotten the most attention in terms of buying tickets.

This offseason, multiple teams went through some massive changes. The Milwaukee Bucks pushed all in to acquire Damian Lillard, and the Boston Celtics completely reshaped their roster in hopes of getting back to the finals. Then there is also the Phoenix Suns, who made a big splash early in the summer to acquire Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards.

With so many NBA teams having a legitimate shot to win the title, fans are pouring in to see all the top squads in action. Here is a look at some of the most anticipated games for the upcoming regular season.

Top 5 anticipated NBA games heading into 2023-24 season:

5) Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks

Rounding out the top five is a Christmas Day matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the New York Knicks. Along with the stars in action, the venue and day also play a part.

Madison Square Garden is one of the most iconic NBA arenas, and Christmas Day is one of the biggest days in pro basketball. Plus, it will be one of the first times the duo of Giannis and Lillard play there. The Bucks and Knicks have a mini-series that week, with the first game being played on the 23rd.

4) Phoenix Suns vs. LA Lakers

Next up is a game NBA fans won't be waiting long for, as it takes place the first week of the season. On October 26th, the Phoenix Suns and LA Lakers will square off for the first time.

It's been years since Kevin Durant and LeBron James faced off, but the wait might be over. Also, this will be a measuring stick game for each squad. Both the Lakers and Suns made big moves this summer in hopes of having a deep playoff run.

3) Boston Celtics vs. LA Lakers

In the No. 3 spot is another Christmas Day matchup between the Boston Celtics and LA Lakers. Along with it being part of the Christmas Day slate, it is also the biggest rivalry in NBA history.

In this game, the Celtics will get to test themselves against one of the top teams in the Western Conference. The matchup will also feature two of the league's more versatile big men, Anthony Davis and Kristaps Porzingis.

2) Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks

The New York Knicks make the list again as the host of one of their biggest threats in the Eastern Conference. Jayson Tatum and company will have their first game of the 2023-24 season on the road at MSG.

The Knicks will be the first team to square off with the revamped Celtics roster in regular season action. This could be a good test for them as they look to stay in the playoff picture moving forward.

1) Denver Nuggets vs. LA Lakers

Coming in at the top spot is a rematch of the Western Conference finals. The Denver Nuggets and LA Lakers will square off at Crypto.com Arena on February 8th.

Since battling it out in the playoffs, there is no love lost between these two teams. Nuggets coach Michael Malone took some jabs during the championship parade, and the message was received. Anthony Davis is one of the many Lakers who have this matchup circled on their calendar.