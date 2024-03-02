UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov expresses amazement at Steph Curry after attending his first NBA game in person

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov went to his first live NBA game on Friday to watch Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Nurmagomedov is a fan of the sport and even plays a version of it called "Dagestani Basketball."

In a post on his official X account, Nurmagomedov shared that the Toronto Raptors invited him to watch their game against the Warriors. He accepted the offer and was courtside for the action. He even snapped an image of Curry during a stop in action.

"It's different experience to watch live one of the best NBA player in the world," Nurmagomedov wrote. "Thanks Toronto Raptors for invitation."

Khabib Nurmagomedov is a big fan of basketball and even went viral for playing the game under "Dagestani rules." It's a unique take on the sport because it combines basketball and wrestling.

There are no published rules of the sport, but it seems like dribbling the ball is not required. Other rules like a shot clock, fouls, traveling and out-of-bounds appear to be absent because grappling an opposing player is allowed. Even takedowns are a legal way to steal the ball.

Dagestan is a republic in Russia famously known for producing some of the best sambo and grapplers in the world. Some of their best athletes include Khabib Nurmagomedov, Umar Nurmagomedov, Magomed Ankalaev, Buvaisar Saitiev, Abdulrashid Sadulaev and Artur Beterbiev.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is a fan of Michael Jordan

Khabib Nurmagomedov wants to meet Michael Jordan

Khabib Nurmagomedov has been enjoying life after retirement back in 2020. Nurmagomedov began appearing in podcasts and was on the "FULL SEND" podcast in early 2022.

One of the topics Nurmagomedov discussed was watching "The Last Dance" documentary featuring Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. He told Bob Menery and Kyle Forgeard that one of his dreams is to meet Jordan.

"With Michael Jordan, I just watch like a month ago I watch his documentary because I am working on my documentary and it was very interesting to watch," Nurmagomedov said. "My friend advised me like you have to watch this you know, it’s like very impressive. Like before his documentary, I didn’t know about him much. I just know Michael Jordan is the greatest basketball player, that’s it."

Nurmagomedov also challenged Jordan to a fight later that year and confidently told an ESPN reporter that he could take the six-time NBA champion despite the size and height difference.

