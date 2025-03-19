Leon Edwards calls Belal Muhammad an "annoying human being" ahead of Sean Brady fight at UFC London

Leon Edwards described Belal Muhammad as " an annoying human being and "a weird guy."

Ad

Between mid-2022 and early 2023, Edwards captured and defended the UFC welterweight title with consecutive wins against Kamaru Usman.

'Rocky' later defended his throne for the second time with a unanimous decision win against Colby Covington.

In July 2024, Edwards' title reign ended due to a unanimous decision loss against Muhammad.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Leon Edwards has since voiced his disapproval of Muhammad as a person, including this quote during a recent interview with Damon Martin of MMA Fighting:

Ad

Trending

"He's just an annoying human being. Just the way he looks and the way he talks, he's just annoying. That's all it really was. There wasn't nothing personal. He's just a weird guy."

Leon Edwards credited several factors to his disappointing performance against Belal Muhammad. The primary reason, according to 'Rocky', was the fight time in London, roughly 5 a.m. local time.

Ad

Edwards now looks to bounce back against replacement opponent Sean Brady in the UFC London main event on Saturday, March 22.

Edwards was initially scheduled to fight Jack Della Maddalena before the latter was re-booked for a title shot against Muhammad.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Belal Muhammad downplays title implications between Leon Edwards and Sean Brady

Leon Edwards remains the number one-ranked welterweight despite not fighting since his loss against Belal Muhammad. Meanwhile, Muhammad's first title defense is scheduled for May 10 against Jack Della Maddalena.

The winner of the UFC 315 main event is expected to face number two-ranked Shavkat Rakhmonov, who was supposed to fight Muhammad in December 2024 before the champion pulled out due to an injury.

Ad

Rakhmonov has since suffered an injury himself, providing Della Maddalena with the opportunity to receive a title shot.

During an appearance on Michael Bisping's podcast, Believe You Me, Muhammad had this to say about Edwards vs. Sean Brady not having title shot implications:

"I don't know what Leon's thinking because Leon, you have a full three years before you could even think about a rematch with me. It's going to be a long three years of fighting contenders for Leon... I have the next guy in line anyway is Shavkat [Rakhmonov], so there's nothing I don't think he could do to skip Shavkat. I wouldn't allow that to even happen with Leon."

Ad

Sean Brady is the number five-ranked welterweight following consecutive wins against Kelvin Gastelum and Gilbert Burns.

With a win later this week, Brady would join the 170-pound title picture featuring the undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Watch Muhammad's comments starting at 57:20 below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.