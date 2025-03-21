Leon Edwards game to box Jake Paul, but not just yet: "Easy money"

UFC star Leon Edwards recently took over as fictional 'President of the World' for a fun segment with SPORTbible. During the segment, he shared his thoughts on everything from YouTuber boxing to his favorite soccer club Aston Villa.

Edwards weighed in on the rising trend of social media influencers stepping into the boxing ring. He made it clear that he only respects fighters who are genuinely committed to the sport, not those leveraging it for fame.

The former UFC welterweight champion also said that he'd be up for a boxing fight with Jake Paul, but only later in his career. He said:

"I feel like if you wanna get punched in the face and put the work in for it, then I'm alright. If you're just doing it to mess around, just to grow your social media or something, then probably not. But for the bigger ones, I'm up for it."

Talking about a potential clash with Paul, Edwards added:

"Yeah, for sure. I feel like I'd probably kill him [inside the octagon] so probably not. If we're in a boxing match, yeah, for sure. 100%! I feel like that's a... Probably not now, like, later on in my career, I'd like to do it, but YouTube, that's probably easy money, so I'll go, yeah, for sure, definitely. I'm not gonna pass that law, I don't think. I kind of support it. If you wanna get punched in your face, then I'm here for it."

Check out Leon Edwards' comments below:

Edwards returns to action this weekend at UFC London against Sean Brady. The UK MMA star dropped the welterweight title to Belal Muhammad by unanimous decision in a fairly lopsided contest at UFC 304.

Leon Edwards slams Belal Muhammad's performance at UFC 304

Leon Edwards is gearing up for his UFC London main event against Sean Brady, but he's not letting Belal Muhammad's UFC 304 win over him slide. Edwards downplayed Muhammad's dominant win, saying he failed to cause any real damage.

While Muhammad has been vocal about his victory, Edwards argued he was the one who came close to stopping the former. 'Rocky' mocked Muhammad's approach at the pre-fight media scrum, saying:

"The way Belal talks is like he went out there and fu*king knocked me down…And oh, he did wrestle me, Single-legged me, picked me up... But he did no damage really. If anything, he was the one leaking, about to get stopped. He talks like he’s Mike Tyson but when he fights, he’s not."

Check out Leon Edwards' comment below:

