"This guy is deluded"- Leon Edwards gives his take on how a boxing match between Kamaru Usman and boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez would play out

Leon Edwards is focused 100% on his title fight against Kamaru Usman at UFC 278, a rematch he's been chasing since the two fought back in 2015. Usman, on the other hand, may be thinking a bit too much about bigger legacy fights in his future.

Leading up to this latest bout, Usman has talked about moving up to light heavyweight and fighting for a second title. He's also discussed the idea of crossing over to boxing and challenging undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez. In Leon Edwards' opinion, that's delusional behavior.

During a UFC 278 media day interview, Edwards said:

"I know I can't beat Canelo in a boxing match. I'm not deluded. This guy's deluded. You cannot beat Canelo. I know it's a payday thing, but boxing for boxing, you can't beat Canelo. MMA, yeah he'll win. Same, MMA, I'll beat Canelo. But in a pure boxing match in the square, he'll probably win. I'm not deluded. It is what it is."

Watch Leon Edwards discuss Kamaru Usman boxing Canelo Alvarez below:

Edwards is still chasing UFC gold, and that's as high as his current ambitions lay. Usman has been holding on to the welterweight title since 2019, and is looking for something spectacular to finish his career on to cement his legacy as one of the greatest of all times.

In all likelihood, Usman would come up short at light heavyweight or against Canelo Alvarez. But as we learned when Conor McGregor fought Floyd Mayweather, sometimes it's the attempt itself that creates legends.

Laura Sanko breaks down why fans don't give Leon Edwards his due

Leon Edwards is undoubtedly one of the top welterweights in the UFC, but the British fighter doesn't get as much love from the fans as perhaps he should. In an extensive breakdown of Usman vs. Edwards 2, UFC commentator Laura Sanko breaks 'Rocky' down thoroughly. She said:

"I don't think that Leon is a boring fighter. I think that Leon is an incredibly intelligent fighter. I think he has such an array of weapons at his disposal in any phase of the game that I think sometimes he doesn't express a lot of passion in his fighting. He's not taking ridiculous risks because that's the fighter that he is. He is out there, he is gonna outthink and he's gonna make the right adjustments and he's gonna use the right tool in the right moment. But I think sometimes the fans read that as a lack of passion, which I don't think it is."

Watch Laura Sanko discuss the UFC 278 main event below:

Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards fight in the main event of UFC 278 on August 20 from Salt Lake City, Utah.

