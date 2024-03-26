"Leon in Manchester", "Adesanya in Saudi" - Fans speculate matchups as Khamzat Chimaev's manager teases fight news "soon"

Khamzat Chimaev appears to be gearing up for a comeback. The Chechen-born fighter emerged on the UFC's horizon as one of the most active competitors, collecting three victories within nine weeks of making his promotional debut in 2020. However, his activity level has decreased significantly in recent years, primarily due to health issues, among other reasons.

Chimaev's manager, Majdi Shammas, recently posted a picture of 'Borz' on his Instagram story with the caption 'Soon News', hinting at a bout announcement. The screenshot of Shammas' Instagram story was re-posted on @ChampRDs X handle.

Fans gave mixed reactions to Chimaev's potential return. While some proposed the names of potential opponents, others took stinging jabs at his inactivity in recent years.

@Calypsoteal commented:

"Leon in Manchester."

@1NokhChuo commented:

"Adesanya in Saudi main event."

Other fans wrote:

"The king is back."

"Khamzat Soon Chimaev"

Khamzat Chimaev wants to fight in Saudi Arabia next, reveals reason for not fighting at UFC 300

Khamzat Chimaev defeated former 170-pound champion Kamaru Usman in his most recent fight at UFC 294. MMA journalist Ariel Helwani reported that Chimaev was one of the three opponents offered to welterweight champion Leon Edwards for headlining the milestone UFC 300 pay-per-view event.

However, Chimaev did not accept the opportunity as the event's date, April 13, immediately follows Eid al-Fitr (April 10-11) and the holy month of Ramadan when practicing Muslims observe prolonged fasting. He told Fight Club Rush MMA:

"It wasn't 100 percent sure but my manager said, 'maybe.' But my brother said to me not in Ramadan. So after Ramadan we take some time in camp and then we fight anyone."

Speaking about the date and venue of his return to action, 'Borz' said:

"In summer I think. In summer I'll be back. I want to fight in Saudi Arabia but I don't think anyone wants to fight me there. So we'll see what is going to happen."

While the UFC is yet to announce Chimaev's next opponent, Kamaru Usman recently called him out for a five-round rematch. Although 'Borz' won their first fight comfortably, many felt that Usman would probably have an edge in a five-round contest given Chimaev's perceived tendency to slow down as the fight progresses.